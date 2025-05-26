The ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) has today announced that Southeast Asia’s premier men’s national team tournament and the region’s top football event will be named the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ after its new title partner Hyundai Motor, the global smart mobility leader.

Under the agreement concluded by the AFF’s exclusive commercial partner SPORTFIVE, Hyundai is also a Presenting Partner of three other major ASEAN football championships – the ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup™, the ASEAN Women’s MSIG Cup™ and ASEAN U-23 Championship™, which together with the Hyundai Cup™, are collectively branded ASEAN United FC.

Established in 1967, Hyundai Motor operates in over 200 countries and is dedicated to tackling global mobility challenges while transforming into a Smart Mobility Solution Provider through investments in robotics, Advance Air Mobility, and zero-emission technologies including hydrogen fuel cells and EV innovations. As a part of this forward-looking vision, football sponsorship has been a core element of Hyundai’s brand and sports marketing strategy, beginning in 1999 with its partnership with FIFA and expanding by becoming the official sponsor for CONMEBOL Libertadores in Latin America.

Hyundai Cup™ is the South Korean mobility provider’s first partnership with ASEAN football as it strategically targets Southeast Asia for growth – increasing its presence in the region’s key markets and strengthening its connection with the passionate ASEAN football community. The 2024 edition of ASEAN’s flagship event once again smashed records with an audience of 541.5 million and cumulative views of 12.66 billion on social media channels.

Mr. Sunny Kim, President, Hyundai Motor Asia Pacific said: “Football is more than a sport for Hyundai, it’s a platform that unites and empowers communities. With over 26 years of global partnerships, we see ASEAN as a region where football’s spirit thrives. This sponsorship aligns with our vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’ by supporting education, inclusion, and sustainable growth.

“As the regional arm supporting Hyundai’s growth across Southeast Asia, Hyundai Motor Asia Pacific is proud to introduce ‘Move the Game’ through this sponsorship, reflecting our commitment to empowering everyday changemakers and shaping the future of mobility. Beyond automotive innovation, we strive to create social impact through initiatives such as the “Hyundai Kids Mobile Library”, an EV bus transformed into a learning space for children, uniting learning with opportunity. We proudly support progress both on and off the field.”

Major General Khiev Sameth, President, AFF, said: “On behalf of the ASEAN Football Federation and our Member Associations, we are honoured to welcome Hyundai, a global leader in mobility and innovation and a steadfast supporter of football as the Title Partner of the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™.

“Hyundai’s legacy of excellence and its unwavering commitment to the global football community align perfectly with AFF’s mission to drive the growth and development of football across Southeast Asia. The ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ embodies the highest aspirations of our region’s players, fans and nations. Together with

Hyundai, we are poised to write an exciting new chapter, one that will inspire future generations, strengthen our communities, and proudly showcase the boundless spirit of ASEAN to the world.”

Seamus O’Brien, President and Chairman of the Board, APAC, SPORTFIVE said: “Hyundai’s partnership heralds an important era for ASEAN football, and it is particularly significant in the evolution of the ASEAN Championship, a powerhouse event with unrivalled audiences and fan affinity in the region, into a major international event. It also comes at a pivotal moment as global focus shifts towards ASEAN’s emergence as an economic force.

“The rise of ASEAN’s national teams is on pace with the region’s increasing importance as one of the world’s most dynamic auto markets and manufacturing hubs. So too, the Hyundai Cup™ supports Hyundai’s strategy to grow Southeast Asia into becoming a major contributor to its global sales while strengthening its football dominance worldwide. We are very excited to work with Hyundai and the AFF to further elevate the Hyundai Cup’s stature, strengthen its position as ratings leader, and as importantly, to support Hyundai’s ambitions to achieve market leadership.”

The announcement was made at a press conference in Jakarta earlier today, attended by the AFF President Major General Khiev Sameth and General-Secretary Mr. Winston Lee, Mr. Sunny Kim, President, Hyundai Motor Asia Pacific, Mr. Stefan Felsing, CEO, SPORTFIVE and Mr. Seamus O’Brien, President and Chairman of the Board, SPORTFIVE Asia.

