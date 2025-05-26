The women’s final round looked like a runaway for the Klinger sisters, who surged to a dominant lead, quickly reaching 10 points while the other teams struggled to get past one. But Quiggle and Rice had other plans. With five minutes remaining, the Americans mounted a stunning comeback, collecting point after point from the Queen side. With just 90 seconds left, they drew level with the Austrians.

In the final minute, Quiggle and Rice pulled ahead to secure the win. It was one of the most thrilling women’s finals in Queen & King of the Court history, a match worth rewatching. For Quiggle, this marks her third podium finish at a Queen & King event, after bronzes in Rotterdam 2023 with Schermerhorn-Murphy and in Tenerife this year with Chloe Loreen.

The excitement continued into the men’s final, though it kicked off without home favorites Ehlers/Wickler, who were knocked out earlier that day in the semifinals. Still, the Hamburg crowd had another German duo to cheer for: Henning and Wüst. But their run came to a quick end, eliminated in the first round. That left four teams in the race for the crown: Brouwer/Van de Velde (Netherlands), Plavins/Fokerots (Latvia), the Grimalt cousins (Chile) and the Spanish English duo, Alejandro Huerta and Joaquin Bello.

The Dutch couldn’t find their rhythm and exited in fourth place after scoring just one point in the second round. The final round remained wide open for minutes, with no team able to take control. The score stayed tight until the final moments. Huerta and Bello eventually found their edge, pulling ahead just enough to secure the lead and never let it slip.

With that, they claimed the title of Kings of Hamburg 2025. For Huerta it’s a familiar feeling, he also stood on top of the podium in Utrecht last year, then paired with Christoph Dressler. For Joaquin Bello, who usually competes alongside his twin brother Javier, this was his first-ever King of the Court victory.

Results – Men Results – Women 1| Huerta/Bello (Spain/England) 1| Quiggle/Rice (USA) 2| Plavins/Fokerots (Latvia) 2| Klinger/Klinger (Austria) 3| Grimalt/Grimalt (Chile) 3| Polley/MacDonald (New Zealand)

