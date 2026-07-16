Singapore beat Malaysia 3-1 to claim Group A, as Cambodia took Group B win after holding Indonesia to a 1-1 draw at the end of the pulsating preliminary rounds of the AFF Women’s Cup here at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium.

The Singaporean girls were all over the host when they took a 2-0 lead at the half, off goals from Yuvika Suresh in the 12th minute and then Danelle Tan in the 44th minute.

Henrietta Justine pulled a goal back for the Malaysians in the 58th minute, but it was not enough to stage a revival as Player of the Match Danelle made sure of the win for Singapore with a penalty finish in the 72nd minute.

The win gave Singapore four points from two matches, as Laos followed suit as the runners-up from Group A with two points.

In the meantime, Cambodia’s 1-1 draw with Indonesia was enough for them to emerge as Group B winner.

Sheva Imut had given Indonesia the lead in the 42nd minute, only to see it being cancelled out by Cambodia’s Serysitha Vibol, two minutes after the restart.

In the semifinals on 19 July 2026, Cambodia will take on Laos, while Singapore will face Indonesia.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #FAM

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