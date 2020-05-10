ASTANA PRO TEAM WINS THE FIRST EDITION OF THE GIRO D’ITALIA VIRTUAL, TREK-SEGAFREDO FINISHES FIRST IN THE PINK RACE, TODAY’S FINAL STAGE SEES VICTORY FOR THE ITALIAN NATIONAL TEAM AND ASTANA WOMEN’S TEAM

Astana Pro Team has won the Giro d’Italia Virtual following a fourth place finish in the Milan ITT after the stage was won by the Italian national team led by Filippo Ganna. In the Pink Race, Trek-Segafredo tops the final general classification after finishing second in today’s stage behind Astana Women’s Team.

‘Post-stage live’ is at 19:00 CEST with live insights from Ivan Basso, Primoz Roglič and Letizia Paternoster. Tomorrow, cycling’s greatest ex-pros (the ‘Legends’) will race side by side, including: Matteo Montaguti, Ivan Basso, Stefano Garzelli, Alessandro Ballan, Claudio Chiappucci, Andrea Tafi, Stefano Allocchio and Alessandro Bertolini. Visit www.retedeldono.it/giro to donate to the event’s fundraiser for the Italian Red Cross.

Astana Pro Team has claimed overall victory in the first edition of the Giro d’Italia Virtual with a fourth place finish in the race’s seventh and final stage: a 15.7 km flat time trial following the complete route of stage 21 of the Corsa Rosa (Cernusco sul Naviglio – Milan, Tissot ITT).

The Kazakh team can finally celebrate winning the Maglia Rosa, after having led the race’s general classification from start to finish. Team Jumbo – Visma finished in second place at 49’57” and Androni Giocattoli – Sidermec took third at 1:01’25”.

Today’s stage saw the Italian national team win the seventh and final stage of the Giro d’Italia Virtual thanks to strong performances from Filippo Ganna (22’31”, today’s fastest finisher) and Jonathan Milan, with a combined time of 47’50”, beating Vini Zabù KTM at 15″ and Bahrain-McLaren at 20″.

In the Pink Race, Astana Women’s Team crossed the line first thanks to the efforts of Katia Ragusa (24’40”, the best individual time) and Liliana Moreno, with a combined time of 52’46”. Trek-Segafredo finished second at 44″ while the Italian national team placed third at 2’40”.

Trek-Segafredo, which today was represented by Ellen Van Dijk and Letizia Paternoster, wins the first edition of the Pink Race, ahead of the Italian National Team at 24’07” with Astana Women’s Team in third at 1:00’12”.

INFO, RULES AND HOW TO REGISTER VIA THE EVENT’S GARMIN PLATFORM: WWW.GARMINVIRTUALRIDE.COM/IT

To experience the excitement of the Giro d’Italia Virtual, riders will simply need a Garmin Connect account in order to sign up for free at www.garminvirtualride.com/it. Once registered, they can upload the GPX files of the Giro d’Italia Virtual’s seven stages and install them on their Garmin Edge cycle computer. Riders will also require a new generation smart trainer such as those offered by Tacx, or any other brand of interactive smart trainer with similar features, to connect with their bike.

Signing up for the event will allow riders to compete in all seven stages of the Giro d’Italia Virtual. Registration is divided into four separate categories – ‘Amateur’, ‘Legends’, ‘Pro’ and ‘Woman’ – each with their own separate general classification. The registration portal is be available to access in four languages while the event’s official rulebook is accessible in both English and Italian.

THE GIRO D’ITALIA VIRTUAL BY ENEL – SPONSORS

The Giro d’Italia Virtual, raising vital funds for the Italian Red Cross, has been created in collaboration with Enel (the event’s official presenting partner), Garmin Edge and Tacx. The race is also officially sponsored by Castelli, Bianchi, NAMEDSPORT, Segafredo and Toyota.

FUNDRAISING FOR THE ITALIAN RED CROSS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH RETE DEL DONO

RCS Sport is promoting a fundraising initiative in aid of the Italian Red Cross, accepting donations via the Rete del Dono giving portal, available at www.retedeldono.it/giro. Donations made via the portal until 10 May will enable the humanitarian organisation to continue working at the front line of the Covid-19 emergency, offering first responder aid, virus screening and psychological and logistical support amongst other vitally important activities in the fight against the epidemic. The fundraising campaign has been made possible by Rete del Dono – a longstanding partner of RCS Sport and notable coordinator of numerous successful sporting charity programs, including the Milano Marathon and Gran Fondo Strade Bianche. In the last few weeks alone, Rete del Dono has activated more than 70 fundraising campaigns aimed at battling the Covid-19 emergency.

In addition to sponsoring the event, Castelli have also pledged to donate 5 euros to the Italian Red Cross for each #Giro102 Race Jersey purchased through their website – http://castelli-cycling.com/.