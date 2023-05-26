Munich-based female artists design limited-edition patches for fans on behalf of Audi

Campaign takes creative approach to promoting fan culture on campus and supporting girls’ football

As match day presenter, Audi will host a varied supporting program at FCB Women’s final game of the season on May 28

Greater awareness and new attendance records: After the 2022 European Championship in England, women’s football is quite the hype in Germany. Just a few days ago, 44,808 fans set a new record for crowd size at the DFB Women’s Cup final in Cologne.

As part of its commitment to further increase women’s football, Audi has launched the “Werde #12teFrau” campaign together with FC Bayern Women – the name of the initiative is German for “Become the 12th woman”.

As a creative way to promote fan culture, the brand with the four rings has commissioned renowned female artists from the Munich art scene to design limited-edition patches for fans. Campaign proceeds will go towards a project that will enable a total of eleven girls’ teams to attend an FCB Women’s home game.

The campaign is being supported by numerous celebrities. In a clip for the campaign, for example, FCB Women’s players Lina Magull, Glódís Viggósdóttir, and Sydney Lohmann, along with FCB Men’s players Leon Goretzka, Matthijs de Ligt, and Josip Stanišić “become “the 12th woman” together.

“At Audi, diversity and inclusion are not mere buzzwords, they are responsibility in action. The advancement of women is essential to our self-image – and not only within the company. That’s why we are proud to help increase visibility for women’s football together with FC Bayern Women,” says Christian Schüller, Head of Sports Marketing.

The brand with the four rings has been supporting FC Bayern Munich’s women’s team since 2021, following its partnership with the men’s team that began in 2002.

Limited-edition patches also available in the online store

Audi commissioned six female artists from the Munich art scene to design twelve expressive patches with original messages such as “Ballern mit Stil” (German: Shooting with style), “Fußballgöttin” (German: Football goddess), “Show Your Colors”, and “Future Club Bayern”. Munich-based female designer Ayzit Bostan also created a fan jacket.

The limited sets, each with twelve patches, are available at FC Bayern World in downtown Munich or from the online store for a price of €12.12.

The proceeds will go towards a joint project from Audi and FC Bayern that will enable a total of eleven girls’ teams to attend an FC Bayern Women’s home game next season. A bus will shuttle the young players so they can experience their idols up close at the FC Bayern Campus. Girls’ teams that wish to participate need to apply.

Audi hosts supporting program at season final

“With its #12teFrau campaign, Audi has taken an important step. The rise in the popularity of women’s football will hopefully continue. Football doesn’t necessarily have to become more feminine, rather it has to become more diverse,” says Germany national player Lina Magull, who can win the Frauen-Bundesliga Championship with FC Bayern Women next weekend.

Audi will be the Matchday Presenter at the final game: At the FCB Women’s final match of the season against 1. FFC Turbine Potsdam (May 28, 2023, 2 PM), the brand with the four rings will host a varied supporting program that will begin prior to kickoff – fans can look forward to food trucks and a stage featuring a moderator and live music.

Audi will also be handing out giveaways as part of the #12teFrau campaign. The game at the FC Bayern Campus is already sold out.

For more information and to check out the campaign clip, go to fc.bayern/12tefrau

Diversity & Inclusion at Audi

Diversity & Inclusion is an integral part of Audi’s corporate strategy. Since 2017, a dedicated department has been coordinating the company’s activities to integrate it into all operations. The brand with the four rings has established numerous measures to facilitate its transition to becoming an inclusive company.

These include checks to verify equal-opportunity HR processes, target-group-specific training, gender-sensitive language, mentoring programs, and flexible working models, e.g., job sharing at management level. The brand group is driving D&I as a corporate focus across all countries where it is active.

Audi is committed to gradually increasing the proportion of women in the second management tier to 20 percent and in the first management tier to 12 percent by the end of 2025.

The company is also focusing on integrating persons with severe disabilities as well as persons with performance-related disabilities into its workforce. As an active member of Charta der Vielfalt e.V., an association promoting diversity in the workplace, Audi employs people from more than 100 different nationalities at its German locations alone.

