The leader jerseys of the Giro d’Italia are designed by CASTELLI and produced with SITIP recycled fabrics.

Maglia Rosa, leader of the General Classification, sponsored by Enel – Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers)

Maglia Ciclamino, leader of the Points Classification, sponsored by Agenzia ICE with the brand Madeinitaly.gov.it – Jonathan Milan (Bahrain – Victorious)

Maglia Azzurra, leader of the Gran Premio della Montagna, sponsored by Banca Mediolanum – Thibaut Pinot (Groupama – FDJ)

Maglia Bianca, Best Young Rider, sponsored by Intimissimi Uomo – João Pedro Gonçalves Almeida (UAE Team Emirates)

Speaking seconds after the finish, the stage winner Filippo Zana said: “I still can’t believe it. I have to thank the team because they gave me this opportunity. I arrived at the Giro at 100%. I played my cards right in the final, it was an opportunity of those that come around a few times in life and I took it. To win wearing the Tricolore is something special.”

The Maglia Rosa Geraint Thomas said: “It’s a pleasant day. I take time on Almeida and didn’t get dropped by Primoz. I felt pretty good, always under control but Primoz obviously went hard. It wasn’t easy. It’s nice to have doubled the advantage over Almeida but Primoz had a bad day the other day, Almeida today, I just want to be consistent till the end.” –www.giroditalia.it