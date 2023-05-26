Filippo Zana (Team Jayco AlUla) has won Stage 18 of the 106th Giro d’Italia, the 161km long Oderzo-Val di Zoldo. Thibaut Pinot (Groupama – FDJ) and Warren Barguil (Team Arkéa Samsic) finished second and third respectively.
Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) retains the Maglia Rosa.
STAGE RESULTS
1 – Filippo Zana (Team Jayco AlUla) – 161 km in 4h25’12″, average speed 36.425 km/h
2 – Thibaut Pinot (Groupama – FDJ) s.t.
3 – Warren Barguil (Team Arkéa Samsic) at 50″
GENERAL CLASSIFICATION
3 – João Pedro Gonçalves Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) at 39″
THE OFFICIAL JERSEYSThe leader jerseys of the Giro d’Italia are designed by CASTELLI and produced with SITIP recycled fabrics.
- Maglia Rosa, leader of the General Classification, sponsored by Enel – Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers)
- Maglia Ciclamino, leader of the Points Classification, sponsored by Agenzia ICE with the brand Madeinitaly.gov.it – Jon
athan Milan (Bahrain – Victorious)
- Maglia Azzurra, leader of the Gran Premio della Montagna, sponsored by Banca Mediolanum – Thibaut Pinot (Groupama – FDJ)
- Maglia Bianca, Best Young Rider, sponsored by Intimissimi Uomo – João Pedro Gonçalves Almeida (UAE Team Emirates)
Speaking seconds after the finish, the stage winner Filippo Zana said: “I still can’t believe it. I have to thank the team because they gave me this opportunity. I arrived at the Giro at 100%. I played my cards right in the final, it was an opportunity of those that come around a few times in life and I took it. To win wearing the Tricolore is something special.”
The Maglia Rosa Geraint Thomas said: “It’s a pleasant day. I take time on Almeida and didn’t get dropped by Primoz. I felt pretty good, always under control but Primoz obviously went hard. It wasn’t easy. It’s nice to have doubled the advantage over Almeida but Primoz had a bad day the other day, Almeida today, I just want to be consistent till the end.” –www.giroditalia.it