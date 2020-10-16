Have you ever experienced a similar moment of shock in your career as just before the start of the race last Sunday? I have been in many races, but honestly, I can’t remember anything comparable to that. I can only think of one race in the ADAC GT Masters. The ABS failed on the lap heading to the starting grid. We tried everything to get it running again, but it didn’t work. So, I had to drive the race without ABS, but I have never experienced a car catching fire just before the start.

At the first race weekend in Zolder, your two victories set a clear exclamation mark in the title fight. As a team, did you put in more work than usual before the trip to Belgium? After the races at the Nürburgring, we had two weekends to analyze the recent events once again. It’s quite possible that we made a step forward by doing so, but I think a big factor is that the colder temperatures play more into our hands. Before, we have had more problems with overheating tires. In the current conditions, the tires are now wearing down in a completely different way and we seem to benefit from this.

Given the very compact race calendars, there were concerns about the fitness of the drivers before the season. How have you coped with the year so far mentally and physically? Overall it has been okay. Even though I have to admit that I had a damper, especially after August. In the months leading up to it, a lot of preparation was already on the agenda for my involvement in Formula E. Directly after the DTM season opener in Spa, the six Formula E races followed. In the end, I was only home for two days in August. That already cost me a lot of energy, but now I’m fully back again. Although we have driven DTM races almost every week, I have finally had more time to breathe again.

Do you have any time for recovery between two directly consecutive race weekends? You have almost no time to rest in between. I took a break on Monday, but today I’m already back in the motorsport rhythm with data analysis on the laptop and reading reports. I also exchange ideas with my race engineer Florian (Rinkes) so that we can be even better positioned for next weekend.

How do you recharge your energy reserves between races? When I spend time with my family, I can switch off. I am then mentally away from motorsport. One or two days after a race weekend is usually enough to recharge my batteries and then I can focus fully on motorsport again. A weekend like this one in Zolder gives you an extra boost when you know that you’re fighting for the championship again.

What is your motivation in motorsport? My main motivation is of course to win. My goal is always to be ahead of everyone else. This year, I was not always able to do that, but maybe there will be a happy conclusion at the end of the season.

In the special 2020 DTM season, how do you celebrate as a racing driver after such a successful weekend? At the race track itself, of course, it’s no longer possible as it was in the past. This is quite simply due to the strict corona measures that were correctly taken by the ITR and Audi. Instead, we had a nice small family dinner on Monday evening.

The reigning DTM champion René Rast looks back on the exhausting race marathon of the 2020 motorsport season and his double victory last weekend in the first two of four races in Belgium. In addition, the 33-year-old Audi DTM driver from Audi Sport Team Rosberg gives his take on what could be decisive in the fight for the DTM drivers’ title.