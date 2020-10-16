The Italian brands have been signed as new Sponsors for WorldSBK for the final rounds of 2020 and with a view to continue into the future

Prosciutto San Daniele and Formaggio Montasio – with the support of PromoTurismoFVG – and Dorna WSBK Organization (DWO) are pleased to announce the Italian brands as two of the 2020 Sponsors of the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship; the organisation joining an elite group of Sponsors of the Championship, for the last round at the Circuito Estoril, having started their project at Magny-Cours for the Pirelli French Round.



Surrounded by the Adriatic Sea, Alps and Dolomites and with hills full of vineyards, Friuli Venezia Giulia, in northern Italy, offers a wide range of food specialties and a high quality production of white wines with nine DOC zones, three DOCG zones and two inter-regional DOC zones, 1700 vineyards producing 80 million bottles of wine each year. The local food & wine production is promoted through various brands such as Prosciutto San Daniele DOP or Formaggio Montasio DOP among others.



The sponsorship agreement will see Prosciutto San Daniele and Formaggio Montasio featured prominently at key corners of WorldSBK tracks, providing broad television exposure – starting from the 2020 Pirelli French Round with a “Prosciutto San Daniele” corner and the 2020 Pirelli Estoril Round with a “Formaggio Montasio” corner.

In a further phase, according to the development of the pandemic situation and related restrictions, the Italian specialities could also be distributed to the fans in the WorldSBK paddock and to our SBK Pit Lounge and Executive Lounge invitees during future European Rounds. With this, the WorldSBK fans would be able to enjoy the taste of Friuli Venezia Giulia’s culinary products, ensuring a truly unique experience for all fans attending the 2021 rounds.

