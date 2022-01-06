Audi Sport customer racing touring car again best model in 2021

Second award by promoter WSC since 2018

Already 23 units of the successor model delivered

For the second time after 2018, the Audi RS 3 LMS has won the “TCR Model of the Year” title. Promoter WSC, which launched the TCR category in 2015 and licenses it, thus rewards the world’s most successful touring car from 14 manufacturers.

For Audi Sport customer racing, the model has been a successful basis of its global customer racing program since the end of 2016. “This title reflects the commitment of our customers in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Australia,” says Chris Reinke, Head of Audi Sport customer racing. “Our thanks and congratulations go to them because only they made this success possible.”

While customers around the world still relied on the first generation of the production-based racing touring car, Audi Sport introduced the Audi RS 3 LMS gen II in the 2021 season and entered it in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup together with Comtoyou Racing.

If all vehicle entries worldwide are added up, the figure comes to 842 individual starts last year. In the process, the teams clinched 259 podium places in 344 races, including 86 victories. Since 2017, Audi Sport customer racing customers have achieved a total of 72 title successes in various series with the up to 250 kW (340 hp) touring car, including 18 in the past season alone.

The homologation of the first generation will be retained so that customer teams can continue to use this race car in the future. At the same time, the Audi RS 3 LMS gen II is to increasingly contribute to the great track record of the entire model line from 2022. After Audi Sport customer racing started production of the new race car in October, 23 units have already been delivered to customer teams by the end of 2021.

Like this: Like Loading...