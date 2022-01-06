The Vietnam women’s national team picked up their second win from three friendlies in their Tour of Spain as they gear up for the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup later this month.

Head coach Mai Duc Chung continued to make several positional changes as he tried out variations involving the younger players in the squad.

And the result was a 3-0 win over Cordoba, who is currently placed 8th in Spain’s 2nd Division.

After coming close at the half-hour mark, Vietnam finally prised open the lead, off Nguyen Thi Van in the 28th minute as Thanh Nha then doubled the advantage with a minute left of the first half.

Right at the hour mark, captain Huynh Nhu turned provider for Pham Hai Yen to score Vietnam’s third goal of the game.

The win follows the scoreless draw against La Solona in their second friendly and the 3-0 win over Pozoalbense FC in their opening tie of the tour.

The fourth and final friendly will be against Huelva FC.

For the AFC Women’s Asian Cup, Vietnam are in Group C against Japan, South Korea and Myanmar.

