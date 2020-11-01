Australia Under-23 trio Ben Folami, Daniel Bouman and Joshua Laws have been picked up by A-League sides ahead of the 2020/21 Season.

Folami joins Melbourne Victory on a season-long loan from Ipswich Town.

The 21-year-old, who was born in Sydney and played for the Sutherland Sharks before moving to England, has been at Ipswich since 2015.

Folami has represented Australia at U19 and U23 level and was part of the squad that qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics earlier this year.

