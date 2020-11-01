Futsal in Myanmar is set to grow further with the decision to build a new indoor Futsal training facility at the Thuwunna Stadium complex once the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

The new indoor Futsal training facility is being built alongside the construction of a new indoor stadium of international standards within the Thuwunna Stadium Complex.

But due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, work has had to be stopped.

The Myanmar Football Federation (MFF) Futsal and Beach Soccer Committee announced that the project will be supported by the national body.

It will replace the current outdoor Futsal training facility which is now being used as a COVID-19 quarantine facility run by the Ayeyawady Foundation – chaired by Zaw Zaw, who is also MFF President.

“We submitted a proposal to the MFF to build a new indoor training facility to replace the two existing outdoor futsal pitches and we have been given the go-ahead to do it,” said Dr. Ye Mon Htut, chairman of the MFF Futsal and Beach Soccer Committee.

“The Ayeyawady Foundation is using the current location as a COVID-19 facility. We expect to start our work on the project after the pandemic is over.”

Mon Htut said that the plan is to use the new facility for domestic competitions and training ground for the national team.

