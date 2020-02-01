Ayeyawady United is aiming to build their base in Pathein within the next two years.

First with the aim for a more permanent training ground in Pathein before focusing their attention to have their matches in the Myanmar National League in the Ayeyawady region.

“We are trying to build our training ground in Pathein and expect to finish in two years. We plan to use the training field before our matches and hold matches tournaments organised in Ayeyarwady Region,” said Ayeyawady United chairman Min Hlaing.

Ayeyawady currently use the Pathein Kyauk Tai Stadium in Yangon as their home training ground.

“After constructing our training ground in Pathein, we will be based so we can train properly, “U Min Hlaing added.