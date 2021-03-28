Bagnaia didn’t improve on his next lap but teammate Miller did, the Aussie went P1 but Quartararo was an astonishing four-tenths under at Sector 3. The straight-line speed in Sector 4 saw the Frenchman lose some time but Quartararo still shot to P1 with a 1:53.038 – another all-time lap record.

After the first couple of flying laps, it was a Yamaha and Ducati fest at the top, with Aleix Espargaro placing his Aprilia Racing Team Gresini machine in P6 ahead of Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing). Ahead of those two sat Quartararo, Miller, Viñales, Bagnaia and Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT). A monstrous opening set of laps from the leaders.

New rubber was then fitted and we got ourselves strapped in for the second set of Q2 barnstorming laps. Viñales was the leader on the road and the first to show us what he had left in his locker, the Spaniard made it a factory Yamaha 1-2. Attention turned to Bagnaia who had Valentino Rossi (Petronas Yamaha SRT) in tow, and the Ducati rider unleashed a mindblowing lap to return to P1 by 0.266s. Rossi’s effort put him P3 as The Doctor demoted Viñales off the front row, but Top Gun then returned the favour to his old teammate on his final lap to displace Rossi to P4.