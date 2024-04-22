Vietnam Under-23 national team head coach Hoang Anh Tuan attributed his second half tactical switch as the deciding factor which saw them beat Malaysia 2-0 in their second game of the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024™.

In the Group D match that was played at the Khalifa International Stadium the win confirmed Vietnam a top two finish and a place in the quarter-finals.

“In the second half, we played on the counter and it worked,” said Anh Tuan. “It was a difficult match. Malaysia are not a weak team. We suffered in the last part of the match.”

“I’m satisfied with the match; the players did a good job. They followed the tactics and were very disciplined; this is a very good result for us.”

Vietnam will complete their Group D fixtures against Uzbekistan tomorrow at the Khalifa International Stadium.

#AFF

#AFC

#VFF

Like this: Like Loading...