Young singles player Ng Tze Yong led Malaysia’s sweep of three titles at the Polish Open to inject further positivity into the badminton scene.

The 21-year-old, who had beaten third seed Felix Burestedt in the second round went on to beat compatriot Leong Jun Hao 21-12, 21-12 in the semifinals.

And Tze Yong – ranked 139th in the world – then dumped tournament second seed Pablo Abian from Spain in the final with another straight set 21-19, 21-11 victory to lift the title.

The Malaysian camp then rocked the Hala widowiskowo-sportowa in Poland further when they made it an all-Malaysian final in the men’s doubles.

The unseeded pair of Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun overcame national teammates Chang Yee Jun- Chia Wei Jie in a three-set battle 21-17, 20-22, 21-19 for the hard-fought win that lasted 49 minutes.

In the meantime, the mixed doubles pair of Choong Hon Jian-Toh Ee Wei brought further cheer to the Malaysian camp with the third title.

Hon-Jian-Ee Wei overcame Nicholas Mueller-Ronja Stern from Switzerland 21-16, 21-12 in the final.

Like this: Like Loading...