Bagnaia’s factory Ducati team-mate Jack Miller had set the pace on a 1:42.589 in an FP1 session during which it had rained throughout, but the showers had stopped by the time pit lane opened for FP2. The Assen circuit remained wet for the time being, but it took less than 10 minutes for Aleix Espargaro to establish a new weekend benchmark, and the lap times continued to fall.

Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Racing) had just gone into the 1:39s, around halfway into the session, as fellow Ducati pilot Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) became the first rider to switch to slicks. With the track drying out, at least on the race line, the Italian was quickly down to a 1:38.880 and soon everyone was coming in to get off their wet tyres.

The timing screen started to light up and it was Marini into the 1:37s in the 32nd minute, then Miller into the 1:36s in the 34th minute, and Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) into the 1:35s in 35th minute.

Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) was first to crack the 1:34s, with about eight minutes remaining, and Quartararo reset the fastest lap with a 1:33.908 in the last three minutes before the chequered flag, then Aleix Espargaro got down to a 1:33.652 during his last run.

Bagnaia snatches top spot