The TT Circuit Assen is rich with history, and now a new tradition has begun in honour of the riders who have won the famous race

Ahead of this weekend’s Motul TT Assen, Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™) was on hand at a special ceremony to help unveil the City of Assen’s new Walk of Fame. The walk, located in the city centre, will eventually feature large bronze plaques bearing the names of each of the riders who have taken victory in the Assen TT since it began way back in 1925.

The first two plaques to have been laid are for Quartararo, who won last year’s race, and Piet van Wijngaarden, who won in 1925 and also 1926.