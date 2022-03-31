Bali B have been crowned champions of the 2021/2022 Indonesia Beach Soccer Cup.

This follows the perfect record that was set by Bali B who maintained scored three wins from three matches played at the Legian Beach Field in Bali.

Bali B had started their campaign with an 8-0 win over Yogyakarta before smashing Bali A 9-5 in their second game.

They then completed their fixtures with a 6-2 victory over East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) to win the crown.

“It is a great feeling to win (the title). Previously, we had only taken part in provincial competitions which we did not do well.

It is great that Bali has been given the chance to take part considering that Bali has a lot of talent where we hope that they will also be given the chance to be part of the national team,” said I Wayan Ade, the team manager of Bali B.

Added Bali B’s Angga Pratama Wicaksana, who was selected as the Best Player of the Tournament: “the win was a result of a lot of hard work. I dedicate this win (the Cup and also the Best Player Award) to my parents, the coaching staff and officials.”

2021/2022 INDONESIAN BEACH SOCCER CUP

ROLL OF HONOUR

Champions: Bali B

Runners-up: Nusa Tenggara Timur

Third: Bali A

Best Player: Angga Pratama Wicaksana – Bali B

Top Scorer: Agung Teguh Sri Rejeki – Bali A

#AFF

Pictures Courtesy #PSSI

Like this: Like Loading...