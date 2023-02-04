Whether it is to get to work, to stay fit, or to compete, bicycles are a part of daily life for many Barcelona residents. The city is among the best in Spain, thanks to its wide network of bike lanes, totalling over 240 kilometres.

In 1992, the Olympic Cauldron located above the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium was involved in a moment that remains etched into our collective memory to this day, when a burning arrow shot by Paralympic archer Antonio Rebollo lit the Olympic Flame.

Having hosted multiple sporting events, such as the European Athletics Championships in 2010, Barcelona continues to have its Olympic Stadium as one of its longstanding sports bastions. Projects such as the Barcelona Sports TechHub, an incubator of technological sports-related projects based at the Olympic premises, seek to keep the city’s sporting spirit alive.

More than 30 years after the Olympic Games, Barcelona continues to be a reference with regard to the organisation of sporting events. Both Formula 1 Cars and MotoGP motorbikes roar along the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, commonly referred to as Montmeló – the place to be in order to witness both automotive championships. The sea near Barcelona will be the setting for America’s Cup in 2024, the sailing competition par excellence, and one of the most prestigious sporting events in the world.

If experience is anything to go by, then Barcelona offers the guarantee of an extensive experience hosting La Vuelta. With 50 stage departures and 54 finish lines under its belt, it is among the cities that have most often seen the Spanish tour ride through its streets. The Volta a Catalunya also takes place on the same streets, particularly in the ascent to Montjuic, the race’s traditional finale each year.

As was already the case in 1962, Barcelona will host the Official Departure of La Vuelta and will be the star of the two first stages, showcasing its historical and cultural wealth to the world.

The Olympic Port, the Sagrada Familia, the Plaza de España and the Mountain of Montjuic will all bear witness to the event that will show the world, once more, the many wonders of Barcelona.

