Ambitious BG Pathum have snapped up Thailand international striker Chenrop Samphaodi.

Following a rough stint with Port FC, the 25-year-old has decided to sign for BG Pathum.

This follow’s BG Pathum’s busy few weeks where they signed a flurry of Thai League 1 stars including Buriram defender Andres Tunez.

“I am happy to join BG Pathum. I’d like to thank club bosses for giving me a chance. BG Pathum are a big team and I believe they are strong enough to win the title in all competitions,” said Chenrop.

Chenrop was one of Thailand’s brightest young stars having helped the Thai U23 side win the SEA Games title twice in 2015 and 2017.

BG Pathum and Port FC are currently third in Thai League 1 with 10 points each.

