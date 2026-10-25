Pahang Rangers took a narrow first-leg advantage in the Malaysia Premier Futsal League (MPFL) 2026 finals, beating Selangor FC 4-3 at the SUKPA Indoor Stadium in Kuantan last night.

It was the visiting Selangor side that went ahead in the 11th minute through import Evandro Borges before the match ended all square at the break when Pahang Rangers replied with a Razin Rahim equaliser two minutes later.

The homesters then went on a rampage soon after the restart when they smashed in three goals through Rodrigo da Silva (24th), Syarifuddin Md Akhirn (26th) and Felipe de Souza (33rd).

Selangor grabbed two goals off Marlon Oliveira (34th) and Borges (37th) for the final score and a fighting chance for the second-leg finals on Sunday.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #FAM

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