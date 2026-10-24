HONG KONG, CHINA: Gavin Green of Malaysia pictured on Friday, October 23, 2026, during Round Two of the Link Hong Kong Open at Hong Kong Golf Club. The US$2,000,000 event is staged from October 22-25, 2026. Picture by Graham Uden / Asian Tour.

Malaysia’s Ervin Chang produced the highlight of his third round with a stunning eagle at the par-five 13th hole and vowed to play with freedom in the final round of the USD2 million Link Hong Kong Open.

Chang’s third round of two-under-par 68 in the Asian Tour showpiece on Saturday placed him joint 31st on six-under 204. He is eight strokes behind the four co-leaders at Hong Kong Golf Club – Belgian Thomas Pieters, India’s Anirban Lahiri, and Americans John Catlin and Caleb Surratt.

Chang started well with birdies on the third and fourth holes, but the hard work came undone after dropped shots on the sixth and eighth.

He made another birdie on the 10th hole but bogeyed the 12th, before salvaging his round with the superb eagle on the next hole, the par-five 13th. A monster 365-yard drive left Chang just 198 yards to the pin, and he nailed an eight-iron and almost holed the shot.

“200 yards out, I’m hitting an eight-iron, but it hits to like seven feet. Thank God I made that putt or else it was going to be another frustrating round. That eagle helped me get a little bit of momentum,” said Chang.

The 2022 South East Asia Games gold medallist also salvaged a gutsy par on the 18th hole, after finding the rough and a downhill lie off the tee. With water and a bunker in front, he deliberately went long, chipped to a foot, and sank the putt.

“Hole 18 has always been a tricky hole when it’s off the left, and the green is like a turtle shape,” Chang explained.

Chang heads into the final round with a clear mindset, as he feels that he has nothing to lose and everything to gain. “I love playing in front of people and it’s good seeing kids coming out to the golf course too.”

Green, meanwhile, described his third round at the Link Hong Kong Open as “very boring” — but the Malaysian took heart from a ball-striking display that was a lot better than his opening two days, as he continues to manage a tennis elbow injury. He rued a cold putter in an even-par 70 round that had two birdies and two bogeys, placing him joint 65th on two-under 208.

“I hit it a lot better than yesterday and the day before, just that I didn’t make anything today on the greens. I struggled reading the greens. Distance control was good, but I just couldn’t get it in the hole,” said Green.

Looking ahead to the final round, the 2017 Asian Tour Order of Merit winner is keeping his approach simple.

“Hopefully keep it the same and make more putts, and hopefully a nice low one tomorrow,” said Green, who is still recovering from the elbow injury that has limited his preparation.

“The injury’s recovering but it’s not fully healed yet, so I can’t overdo it at times,” he said.

Added incentive for the field this week is an automatic invitation for the Link Hong Kong Open 2026 champion to next year’s Masters Tournament at Augusta National, and a place in The 155th Open at St Andrews for the leading player, not already exempt.

The Link Hong Kong Open 2026 is proud to be an “M” Mark event that helps enhance the image of Hong Kong as Asia’s sports event capital. The “M” Mark, awarded by the Major Sports Events Committee, symbolises an intense, spectacular and signature event in the territory’s sports calendar.

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