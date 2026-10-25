Dewa United Women’s team have taken the lead at the top of the Indonesian Women’s League 2026/27 after just two matches.

Dewa United have picked up the full six points from their first two matches, where in the last match, they thumped Persita Tangerang Women’s team 3-0.

At Indomilk Arena Stadium in Tangerang, Dewa United were held off for long periods before Sheva Imut Furyzcha found the back of the net in the 57th minute, with Anna Hirakawa (67th) and Siti Rusdianna Retno Sari (71st) adding to the tally.

Second is Persikad with three points, and Persita Women third.

#AFF

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