Aprilia Racing shared an update on Sunday that very much leaves the door open regarding his return…

Aprilia Racing shared a new update on Jorge Martin (Aprilia Racing) on Sunday morning Australia time. As the paddock waited for the visibility to improve, the Noale factory sent the following message to media:

Jorge Martin underwent a CT scan to assess his condition following yesterday’s injury. The only confirmed injury is a non-displaced fracture of the distal radius.

Consequently, the rider will not be returning to Spain and will undergo the necessary treatment over the coming days.

Rivola Scrum

Rivola: “I’m sure Marco is a bit pissed, and Jorge is happy”

The Aprilia Racing CEO gives a press debrief after the Australian GP cancellation reflecting on the state of the Championship and his two riders fighting for the title

There’s much that can be read into that. The team underlined to partner broadcaster Sky Italy that it was about avoiding him flying home for treatment he could receive without doing so.

But that also infers they’re not definitively targeting a longer layoff to return at Portimao or Valencia – if they were, flying back to Spain would be the best option to prepare longer term.

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing, Red Bull Grand Prix of Australia

Could Martin race in Malaysia? “We will work for it”

Paolo Bonora Aprilia Racing Team Manager explains the health condition of the rider who suffered a crash in the Tissot Sprint

Will the 2024 Champion try and race in Malaysia?

He’s now ten points behind Marc Marquez (Ducati Lenovo Team) in the title fight – but there remain 173 on the table from the Grand Prix race in Phillip Island to the final showdown of the year in Valencia.

Nothing is confirmed, but watch this space as the story evolves and Aprilia share more updates on the 2024 champion and 2026 key contender.

Like this: Like Loading...