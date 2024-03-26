Indonesia thumped Vietnam 3-0 as Australia smashed Lebanon 5-0 in their respective Round 2 qualifiers of the FIFA World Cup 2026 tonight.

In the Group F match that was played at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi, any thought of Vietnam reversing their 1-0 defeat in Jakarta last week was quickly squashed by Jay Noah Idzes, who squeezed in the lead after just nine minutes into the game.

The score stood at 2-0 to Indonesia when Ragnar Anthonius Maria Oratmangoen added the second goal in the 23rd minute.

Even though Vietnam tried hard to get back into the match in the second half, the Indonesian defence stood firm as they then added the third goal of the game through Muhammad Ramadhan Sananta deep in injury time (90th+8).

With the win, Indonesia moved up to second in Group F with seven points – five points behind leaders Iraq, who slammed the Philippines 5-0 in Manila.

In the meantime in Group I, Australia stayed perfect at the top of the standings with a 5-0 demolition of Lebanon at the Western Sydney Stadium in Sydney.

The goalscorers for Australia were Kusini Boja Yengi (2nd minute), Bassel Zakaria Jradi (47th, og), Craig Alexander Goodwin (48th and 81st) and John Warwick Iredale (68th).

The next round of Round 2 qualifiers of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be played in June 2024.

FULLTIME RESULTS



Lebanon 0-5 Australia

Philippines 0-5 Iraq

Vietnam 0-3 Indonesia

China 4-1 Singapore

Thailand 0-3 South Korea

