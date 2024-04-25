Up and coming homegrown apparel manufacturer Dash Division Sdn. Bhd. has entered into a jersey sponsorship agreement with Melaka based MBC Basketball Club. The deal will see the MBC Basketball Club donning jerseys and apparels by Dash Division and is aimed at attracting the next generation of young players into the sport.



MBC Basketball Club was established in 2011 and has been actively participating and winning in tournaments across the nation. The club is an official registered basketball club with the Ministry of Youth and Sports in 2022 and is headed by former Malaysian national men team head coach Guganeswaran Batumalai. The team currently has two national players on its roster: Lai Kok Weng and Lim Wan Seong, who represented Malaysia in the Hangzhou Asian Games 3X3 competition last year.



Under this one-year sponsorship agreement, Dash Division will be providing MBC with home and away jerseys, training jerseys, warm up shirt, towels, staff uniform and other basketball apparel.



Dash Division is a homegrown streetwear brand founded in 2019 and has made considerable inroads in the local fashion scene. The company’s vision is to provide young people in the age group of 13 to 35 with trendy and comfortable clothes that inspire confidence on any occasion.



Dash Division plans to expand its market share as it ventures into the sportswear market. It is pushing the slogan #gearsforathlete as part of its commitment to invest in research and development of high-performance athletic wear and equipment to meet the rigorous demands of today’s athletes and become a leading homegrown brand that can compete with international brand.





Jack Wong Yun Kai, Director for Dash Division, is confident that the partnership with MBC will pave the way for the brand to make a splash in the local sports industry. Although high-performance sporting wear is a challenging departure from the company’s regular offering, Jack Wong is optimistic about the new challenge and the opportunity to demonstrate the company’s capabilities. He is positive that this cooperation will aid MBC in moving forward and help both parties achieve their respective goals in style.



“We believe that how we dress can affect how we perform on the court. The synergy, energy, and chemistry on and off the court will bring the whole team forward,” Jack Wong said, “We believe that hard work can rival the abilities of any talents.”



Kwaan Yoong Chye, General Manager for MBC, said that the team has invited renowned designer Syia Quek Shao Wee to design the jersey for the 2024 season. The club worked with Dash last year and was impressed with the quality of their products. He is confident that the design for this new season will perfectly encapsulate the team’s style and that the younger generation will embrace the new direction.



Kwaan added that the club will develop more merchandise in the future, create more business opportunities, and ultimately build a healthy basketball ecosystem that can attract the support of more sponsors. Coach Guganeswaran, who witnessed the sponsorship signing ceremony, said that the local basketball clubs have been competing in many tournaments over the years and have invested a lot of money in jerseys and clothing. Gaining the support of homegrown clothing brand DASH to sponsor the team will help in the efforts to develop the basketball scene in Malaysia.



MBC is currently participating in the ongoing Malaysia U20 Development League and will be playing in the Malaysian U23 Development League in August. The team will travel to Indonesia, Philippines, and Taiwan for training and exposure games to sharpen their skills and get ready for high-level competition.



Like this: Like Loading...