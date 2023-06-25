Former international Bima Sakti has been tasked with leading the Indonesian squad for the FIFA Under-17 World Cup 2023.

The FIFA U17 World Cup will be held in Indonesia on 10 November to 2 December 2023.

“In July and August, we will select players for the U17 team. After that, we will send them abroad to undergo training camps as well as conduct test matches against European, Asian, African and other countries,” said PSSI Chairman Erick Thohir.

So far, 20 countries have confirmed their participation in the FIFA U17 World Cup with the remaining four slots to be decided by Asian teams currently competing in the AFC U17 Asian Cup in Thailand.

