ITV has been named exclusive broadcast partner for Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 in the UK, ensuring rugby’s biggest event remains accessible to millions of fans.

World Rugby and ITV have today announced a landmark agreement that will see ITV become the exclusive UK broadcast partner for Men’s Rugby World Cup Australia 2027, bringing every moment of the biggest Rugby World Cup ever staged to audiences across the United Kingdom.

The agreement ensures that all 52 matches from Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027, taking place across Australia from 1 October to 13 November 2027, will be available live for UK audiences, alongside extensive highlights, analysis and digital content across ITV, ITVX, and ITV Sport YouTube.

Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 is ushering in a new era for the sport. For the first time, 24 teams will compete on rugby’s biggest stage, creating a larger, more inclusive and more globally representative tournament than ever before.

With 52 matches, a new round of 16, seven host cities and millions of fans expected to engage worldwide, Australia 2027 will be the largest Rugby World Cup in history and a celebration of the game’s power to unite nations, communities and cultures as travelling fans will look to Go All Out for their team.

The announcement also reinforces the shared commitment of ITV and World Rugby to keep rugby’s pinnacle competition accessible to all. In 2027, Men’s Rugby World Cup will mark its 40th anniversary, with ITV having been an integral part of the tournament’s success story since 1991 and its growth as one of the most watched and celebrated events in global sport.

The tournament will continue to reach existing fans while introducing the sport to new audiences across the UK, helping to inspire the next generation of players and supporters.

ITV Director of Sport, Niall Sloane said: “This is a monumental deal for audiences across the UK delivering coverage on ITV of the biggest rugby tournament. We’ve enjoyed a long standing partnership with World Rugby and this will continue to thrive. This partnership further secures ITV as the home of rugby adding to our extensive portfolio and commitment of rugby coverage across ITV1, ITVX and ITV Sport YouTube.”

World Rugby Chief Executive, Alan Gilpin said: “This is much more than a new agreement with a trusted partner, it is a statement of intent to ensure that everyone in the UK can experience and be inspired by one of the world’s iconic sporting events, its action, drama and personalities. ITV’s passion for rugby, commitment to innovation and ability to tell the stories that define Rugby World Cup have been central to the tournament’s success in the UK for more than 30 years, and will again be a major feature of Australia 2027, with every minute of every match available for UK fans.

“Australia 2027 will be a landmark moment for rugby. With 24 teams, more matches, more stories and more opportunities for emerging nations to shine on the world stage, the tournament will power a new era for the game. Together with ITV, we look forward to bringing every unforgettable moment to everyone across the UK as we invite the world to go all out for Rugby World Cup 2027.”

Building on ITV’s acclaimed coverage of Rugby World Cup 2023 and its unrivalled association with the tournament in the UK, the broadcaster will once again deliver comprehensive and innovative coverage across its television and streaming platforms, ensuring fans can follow every match, every story and every defining moment of the tournament.

ITV’s Rugby World Cup coverage in 2023 brought all 48 matches to audiences across the UK, combining world-class analysis, expert punditry and extensive digital content.

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