Malaysia ground down a battling Laos to pick a 4-0 win at Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium on Tuesday as Tan Cheng Hoe’s side notched up back-to-back victories in Group B of the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026.

Paulo Josué opened the scoring with his third goal in two matches on the cusp of halftime before Endrick doubled the lead in the 57th minute while an own goal by Viengxay Sidavong and a fine free kick by Wan Kuzain in the 84th minute sealed victory for Malaysia.

The win moves Malaysia onto a maximum six points from their opening two matches in the competition and Tan’s team next face seven-times winners Thailand on Sunday in Bangkok. Laos, meanwhile, have yet to pick up a point.

The Malaysians had dominated throughout the opening quarter of the game without seriously threatening Lao’s Keo-Oudone Souvannasangso and instead it was the home goalkeeper who was forced to take decisive action in the 26th minute.

A lofted ball over the top of the Malaysian defence released Xayasith Singsavang to race in on goal, forcing Azri Ghani into a full-stretch save that saw the Malaysian goalkeeper tip the ball wide of his left post.

Josué drove his free kick from 35 yards over the Laos crossbar while Endrick’s strike could only find the arms of Keo-Oudone and, moments later, Josué was inches away from a decisive connection with Endrick’s quickly-taken corner.

Endrick was picked out by Sergio Aguero’s through-ball in the 33rd minute but the winger shot across the face of goal and Josué steered a 38th minute header across the face of the Laos goal as Malaysia increased the pressure.

That finally paid off in the last minute of the first half. Aguero swept the ball out to Pavithran Gunalan on the left and his centre was steered in by Josué’s deft first touch from inside the six yard box.

Laos almost levelled immediately, Azri instinctively tipping Bounchay Chernvanglien’s clever back heel from point blank range over the bar.

Malaysia upped the tempo after the restart and the intensity of their play paid off 10 minutes into the second half when Syafiq Ahmad played Pavithran into space in the area and his pull-back was slotted home by Endrick.

Mohamadou Sumareh enticed Viengxay into bundling the ball into his own net in the 68th minute while substitute Wan Kuzain’s clever free kick six minutes from time completed Malaysia’s second win in a row.

Hyundai Player of the Match – Pavithran Gunalan (#21), Malaysia

Like this: Like Loading...