Black Steel Manokwari and Bintang Timur Surabaya (BTS) are at the top of Indonesia’s 2023/24 Pro Futsal League after just six matches into the new season.

Black Steel – winners in 2020 – and BTS (two-time winners in 2021/22 and 2022/23 seasons) remained undefeated as they both garnered 19 points from five matches played.

However, Black Steel are in the lead on superior goal difference.

In their last game, Black Steel were 5-1 winners over Halus FC as BTS overwhelmed Moncongbulo 5-2.

The next matchday of the 2023/24 Pro Futsal League will be on 6 January 2024.

