The women’s team of PTT Chonburi Bluewave picked up their second win in the Futsal Thai Women’s League when they thumped Kongsomboon Sports Club 9-2 this week at the Thammasart University.

Bluewave started off slow when they could only eke out a 3-0 lead at the end of the first half off goals from Pimpilai Chokechai (6th minute), Pratana Songkram (13th) and an own goal from Chonticha Kamtornsiripiriya (7th).

The second half was all Bluewave with goals from Jenjira Pachanon (28th minute), Saowapa Tranga (31th), Hathaikarn Kotewong (35th), Panumas Nualsai (37th), Natchanakarn Vijitjariya (38th) and Pratana (39th).

The goals for Kongsomboon were scored by Chonticha in the 31st minute and Matchima Krongthip (25th).

In the meantime, BG Bundit Asia were also big winners on the day when they thrashed Thonburi University 4-0.

BG Bundit Asia were in total control off goals from Kunyanut Chethabutr in the 10th minute, Chaninart Maneechotesawad (21st), Saengrawee Meekhum (28th) and Wanwisa Tuket (33rd).

RESULTS



PTT Chonburi Bluewave beat Kongsomboon Sports Club 9-2

Rajjaphat Kampaengpetch beat Kasembundit FC 5-3

Uthaithani KBK FC drew with Bangkok 2-2

BG Bundit Asia beat Thonburi University 4-0

Like this: Like Loading...