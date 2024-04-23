At the opening round of the Fanatec GT World Challenge Asia powered by AWS, the FAW Audi Sport Asia Racing Team set an exclamation mark with its first win of the season in difficult weather conditions. The GT4 and TCR models from Audi Sport also won several trophies in the hands of customers.



Audi R8 LMS GT3Successes in Asia, America and Europe: Audi’s customer teams collected a total of six podium results in overall rankings on three continents. In the



Fanatec GT World Challenge Asia powered by AWS, Congfu Cheng/Adderly Fong won the first race of the season in Sepang. They had qualified for pole position in the Audi R8 LMS from the FAW Audi Sport Asia Racing Team. A heavy downpour delayed the start by an hour. The Audi customer team then made a bold tire choice and opted for slicks. Cheng initially dropped back to fourth place on the wet track in the early stages, but subsequently made up two positions. Fong took over the cockpit at the pit stop, was initially in second place and, after an overtaking maneuver, ultimately prevailed by 2.1 seconds. As a result, the duo also won the Silver class and leads this category of the standings. In the second race, a team from Japan celebrated victory in the Am class. Hiroshi Hamaguchi and Mineki Okura won the amateur classification in an Audi from The Spirit of FFF Racing. They now lead the Am Cup. At the second



GT America powered by AWS event, four podium results went to Audi customers. On the streets of Long Beach, Johnny O’Connell in the Audi R8 LMS from SKI Autosports was beaten by the winner by just 0.298 seconds in the first race. The Audi privateer driver had secured pole position ahead of James Sofronas and led for a long time until he lost his position in lapped traffic shortly before the end. James Sofronas from GMG Racing followed just under three seconds behind in third place in his Audi. In the second race, Sofronas finished second ahead of O’Connell. In Belgium, Team Haas RT finished second overall in the second round of the



24H Series powered by Hankook after a race to catch up from ninth place. The team entered an Audi R8 LMS for Xavier Knauf, Tim Müller and Gregory Servais in the Spa 12 Hours.