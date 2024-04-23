Audi R8 LMS with GT3 podium results on three continents
Good weekend for the Audi customer teams in the GT4 and TCR classes
Audi RS Q e-tron to be admired up close in Wolfsburg
|At the opening round of the Fanatec GT World Challenge Asia powered by AWS, the FAW Audi Sport Asia Racing Team set an exclamation mark with its first win of the season in difficult weather conditions. The GT4 and TCR models from Audi Sport also won several trophies in the hands of customers.
Audi R8 LMS GT3Successes in Asia, America and Europe: Audi’s customer teams collected a total of six podium results in overall rankings on three continents. In the
Fanatec GT World Challenge Asia powered by AWS, Congfu Cheng/Adderly Fong won the first race of the season in Sepang. They had qualified for pole position in the Audi R8 LMS from the FAW Audi Sport Asia Racing Team. A heavy downpour delayed the start by an hour. The Audi customer team then made a bold tire choice and opted for slicks. Cheng initially dropped back to fourth place on the wet track in the early stages, but subsequently made up two positions. Fong took over the cockpit at the pit stop, was initially in second place and, after an overtaking maneuver, ultimately prevailed by 2.1 seconds. As a result, the duo also won the Silver class and leads this category of the standings. In the second race, a team from Japan celebrated victory in the Am class. Hiroshi Hamaguchi and Mineki Okura won the amateur classification in an Audi from The Spirit of FFF Racing. They now lead the Am Cup. At the second
GT America powered by AWS event, four podium results went to Audi customers. On the streets of Long Beach, Johnny O’Connell in the Audi R8 LMS from SKI Autosports was beaten by the winner by just 0.298 seconds in the first race. The Audi privateer driver had secured pole position ahead of James Sofronas and led for a long time until he lost his position in lapped traffic shortly before the end. James Sofronas from GMG Racing followed just under three seconds behind in third place in his Audi. In the second race, Sofronas finished second ahead of O’Connell. In Belgium, Team Haas RT finished second overall in the second round of the
24H Series powered by Hankook after a race to catch up from ninth place. The team entered an Audi R8 LMS for Xavier Knauf, Tim Müller and Gregory Servais in the Spa 12 Hours.
Audi R8 LMS GT4Successful start in Japan: Team Techno First celebrated a podium result at the first round of the
Super Taikyu Series endurance racing competition. The driver quartet of Masaki Kanou/Riki Okusa/Hironobu Yasuda/Ryoma Henzan in the Audi R8 LMS GT4 achieved third place in the GT4 category on the Sugo circuit after four hours of racing. With eleven participants, this category was the second strongest class in the entire field.
Audi RS 3 LMS (TCR)Last year’s champion on the attack: Sandro Pelatti made a good start to the 2024
Coppa Italia Turismo season in Vallelunga. The Italian from the PMA Motorsport team finished second in the first race in an Audi RS 3 LMS behind Filippo Barberi in an Audi from Aikoa Racing. Pelatti won the second sprint by 20 seconds ahead of Demir Eröge, who in turn drives for the Aikoa Racing team. In addition, Francesco Cardone secured victory in the DSG classification in an Audi in the second sprint. At the same event, a customer team from Audi Sport recorded another class victory. Nicola Baldan won the Diamond classification in the first race of the
TCR Europe in the Audi RS 3 LMS of the Baldan Group by Comtoyou. The Italian now leads the corresponding standings on equal points with Honda driver Felipe Fernández.
Audi Sport On display in Wolfsburg: The visitors of the Autostadt will get to see the futuristic Dakar winner Audi RS Q e-tron up close in April. The electrically powered rally prototype with high-voltage battery and energy converter won the Dakar Rally in January with Carlos Sainz/Lucas Cruz. Audi was the first manufacturer to win the world’s toughest desert rally with a low-emission vehicle, making history in the process. The Audi RS Q e-tron with its highly efficient drive concept can be admired at the exhibition in northern Germany until April 29.
Coming up next week26–27/04 Zwartkops (ZA), round 2, South African Endurance Series
26–28/04 Oschersleben (D), round 1, DTM
26–28/04 Oschersleben (D), round 1, ADAC GT Masters
26–28/04 Oschersleben (D), round 1, ADAC GT4 Germany
26–28/04 Portimão (P), round 1, International GT Open
26–28/04 Silverstone (GB), round 2, British GT Championship
27–28/04 Balaton Park (H), round 1, TCR Eastern Europe
27–28/04 Balaton Park (H), round 1, Eset Cup Series