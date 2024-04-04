Eighth model generation of the world’s most successful business sedan wins over international expert jury

Dynamic potency, majestic long-distance comfort and digital innovations make a compelling combination during extensive test drives

Ninth title win in total for BMW in this prestigious competition

More dynamic than ever, brimming with digital innovations, with a spacious interior exuding a premium feel and – in the shape of the BMW i5, with a fully electric drivetrain for the first time, the new BMW 5 Series reinforces its claim to leadership in the premium executive class. For the members of the World Car Awards expert jury, it was the standout new arrival among the field of luxury vehicles which celebrated their debuts in the world’s car markets over the past 12 months.

The international panel of experts therefore handed the BMW 5 Series the crown of World Luxury Car 2024. The results were announced today at the start of the New York International Auto Show 2024 as part of a ceremony broadcast worldwide via streaming services.

The success of the BMW 5 Series was underpinned by assessments carried out during extensive test drives by the around 100 car journalists from 30 countries that made up the jury. These ratings were then recorded in detail by the World Car Awards organisers. The BMW 5 Series fended off competition from a field of 13 new luxury vehicles, winning over the jury not only with the majestic power delivery from its portfolio of electrified combustion engines as well as the electric drive system, but also with its high comfort levels over long-distance journeys and numerous digital innovations.

“We are very pleased to receive this prestigious award. The verdict of the international jury shows that our strong-character products with their typical BMW qualities convince and inspire demanding target groups all over the world,” said Bernd Körber, Senior Vice President BMW Brand and Product Management, Connected Company.

BMW 5 Series: Consistent electrification and digital innovations.

The BMW 5 Series displays its progressive character with its powertrain technology, its innovative digital services as well as an elegantly sporty design, generous levels of cabin space, optimised acoustic comfort and a progressive premium ambience for the interior. Advanced assistance systems like the motorway assistant and active Lane Change Assistant with eye confirmation emphasise the long-distance qualities of the BMW 5 Series.

With the display and control/operation system BMW iDrive with QuickSelect, the BMW Curved Display and the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant with extended functionality all on board, the i5 is comprehensively set up for user-vehicle interaction via touch control and natural speech. When the car is stationary, BMW 5 Series occupants can explore the extensive video streaming offering on the control display and enjoy a new form of in-car gaming – e.g. to make use of the time when the high-voltage battery is charging.

As a fully integrated member of the new BMW 5 Series model range, the BMW i5 offers locally emission-free driving pleasure. The driving dynamics and efficiency of the BMW i5 have their roots in fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology. This comprises highly integrated drive units and high-voltage batteries with extremely high energy density.

In addition, the latest evolution of adaptive recuperation and an intelligent combination of heat pump technology for heating and cooling the interior, drive system and high-voltage battery help the car to achieve a range of up to 582 kilometres (362 miles) in the WLTP cycle, depending on the model and specification.

The Combined Charging Unit of the BMW i5 enables AC charging at a rate of up to 22 kW and DC charging at up to 205 kW. This means the car’s range can be boosted by up to 156 kilometres (97 miles) within just 10 minutes when plugged into a fast-charging station.

The entire combustion engine portfolio has also been electrified. A flexibly designed drive architecture that was open to different technologies from the outset enables the new BMW 5 Series Sedan to be offered for the first time as an all-electric model, with plug-in hybrid systems and with highly efficient petrol and diesel engines. The combustion engines from the new modular generation of BMW Group Efficient Dynamics engines all feature the latest version of 48-volt mild hybrid technology.

BMW wins title number nine in the World Car Awards.

The World Car Awards were created 20 years ago to stand alongside national and regional distinctions as an acknowledgement of outstanding innovations and new products in car markets worldwide. This year, the awards were presented in a total of five categories in addition to the overall prize.

Over the years, BMW has collected eight wins in the World Car Awards. One of the victors was the BMW 7 Series, which was crowned World Luxury Car in 2016 already. In 2018, the title of World Performance Car was presented to the BMW M5. This ninth title win for the Bavarian premium carmaker is the latest in a long line of distinctions amassed by the new BMW 5 Series over the past few months. For instance, the all-electric version alone adds to the trophy collection with a total of three „Car of the Year“ awards from Norway, Denmark and Italy.

