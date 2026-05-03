WSBK_Balaton_2026_Sunday Photo : William Joly

Rookie Ramos returns to the top step rostrum after just getting the better of rivals Neila and Herrera in an electrifying Race 2 at Balaton Park



Race 2 Highlights:

Another breathtaking WorldWCR battle saw no less than four riders go all out for glory today, with rookie Paola Ramos setting a new race record on the penultimate lap to clinch the win, just two tenths ahead of both Beatriz Neila and reigning champion Maria Herrera .



setting a new race record on the penultimate lap to clinch the win, just two tenths ahead of both and reigning champion . While Ramos celebrates her second win of the 2026 season, Neila achieves her twentieth consecutive WorldWCR podium by finishing P2 today.



celebrates her second win of the 2026 season, achieves her twentieth consecutive WorldWCR podium by finishing P2 today. Reigning champion Herrera crossed the line a very close third to secure her sixth podium in six races. Maria continues to lead the way in the championship standings, though closest rival Neila now lies just 14 points behind.



crossed the line a very close third to secure her sixth podium in six races. continues to lead the way in the championship standings, though closest rival now lies just 14 points behind. The three Spaniards fought long and hard at the sharp end, as did rookie Muklada Sarapuech who stuck with the leading group for the best part of this 11-lapper. Ultimately crossing the line fourth, the Thai rider scores her best result of the season.



who stuck with the leading group for the best part of this 11-lapper. Ultimately crossing the line fourth, the Thai rider scores her best result of the season. A small gap gradually opened between the front runners and Roberta Ponziani , who nevertheless maintained a consistently fast pace to assure herself of final fifth position.



, who nevertheless maintained a consistently fast pace to assure herself of final fifth position. Astrid Madrigal made a very strong start, moving straight up into sixth. Able to defend this position from start to finish, the Mexican rider scored her best result of the season so far and moves into the top ten in the general standings.



made a very strong start, moving straight up into sixth. Able to defend this position from start to finish, the Mexican rider scored her best result of the season so far and moves into the top ten in the general standings. French rider Lucie Boudesseul headed up a fierce chasing group, holding firm in seventh despite being hunted down in the final laps. Completing today’s top ten were Natalia Rivera, Chloe Jones and Pakita Ruiz.



Championship Standings:

Leader Herrera increases her total to 131 points

increases her total to 131 points With a tally of 117, Neila now lies just 14 points from Maria

now lies just 14 points from Ramos moves ahead of teammate Ponziani to position third with 86 points

moves ahead of teammate to position third with 86 points Ponziani scores solid points this weekend to boost her tally to 76

scores solid points this weekend to boost her tally to 76 Sarapuech continues to hold firm in fifth place (58)

Key Points:

Pole position: Maria Herrera – 1’52.264

Race 1 winner: Maria Herrera

Race 2 winner: Paola Ramos

Race fastest lap: Paola Ramos – 1’51.935 (Race 2)

P1 | Paola Ramos | Klint Racing

“I feel incredible and was actually smiling inside my helmet during that race! I really enjoyed myself today; we made some changes to the bike, and I felt a lot better compared to Race 1. It’s my first time here and I was able to win and set the best lap; it’s amazing. I’m so happy, particularly after Assen and the injury, and now we need to see what we can do at Misano. As I said yesterday, I’ve nothing to lose.”



P2 | Beatriz Neila | Ampito Crescent Yamaha

“I pushed until the end, doing my best to close the door to my rivals. I think I deserved the win today; it’s a victory in the sense that I know I ran a good race but ultimately, I lost, so I need to keep working and training hard to try and achieve better results. That said, I started the weekend with a lot of problems but was able to place P2 yesterday and again today. The championship is still open, but every point counts of course so I’m going to keep fighting. I want to dedicate today’s podium to my mum, as it’s Mother’s Day in Spain.”



P3 | Maria Herrera | Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR

“I expected more from this race to be honest, as I know I had the speed. I lost ground in battling a few laps from the end and although I was able to recover on the final lap, closing back in on Paola and Beatriz, I couldn’t do more than P3 in the end. I’m pleased to still be leading the championship, as I’m coming off injury and was actually suffering some pain in today’s race. Yesterday I felt good but less so today, so I want to thank my team for doing such a good job. We need to keep working for Misano, which is a good track for me and one where I have good memories.”

Race 2 Results

1. Paola Ramos (Klint Racing Team)

2. Beatriz Neila (Ampito Crescent Yamaha) +0.227s

3. Maria Herrera (Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR) +0.241s

4. Muklada Sarapuech (EEST NJT Racing Team) +2.715s

5. Roberta Ponziani (Klint Racing Team) +10.429s

6. Astrid Madrigal (Pons Italika Racing FIMLA) +12.573s

Championship standings

1. María Herrera (Terra&Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR) 131 puntos

2. Beatriz Neila (Ampito Crescent Yamaha) 117

3. Paola Ramos (Klint Racing Team) 86

4. Roberta Ponziani (Klint Racing Team) 76

5. Muklada Sarapuech (EEST NJT Racing Team) 58

6. Natalia Rivera (Terra&Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR) 49

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