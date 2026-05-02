China stayed on course for their 12th title while India produced a commanding display to storm into the semi-finals as hosts Denmark and a resurgent France side set themselves up to strongly challenge to bring the Thomas Cup back to Europe for the first time in a decade.

DENMARK 3–1 THAILAND

Denmark produced a polished performance to sweep past Thailand 3–1, sending the crowd into raptures and firmly establishing themselves as Europe’s standard-bearer in the fight to keep the Thomas Cup from returning to Asia.

Anders Antonsen set the tone in an opening singles clash against world number two Kunlavut Vitidsarn in their 11th meeting. Antonsen took the first game 21–16 before Vitidsarn levelled with a dominant 21–11 response. The decider was close and tight with the crowd lifting Antonsen through every crucial exchange. The Dane secured four match points before finally converting in a 21–18 finish, sending the arena into pandemonium and giving Denmark the ideal start.

Seasoned pair Kim Astrup/Anders Skaarup Rasmussen built on the momentum in the doubles, producing a high-energy display that unsettled Thailand’s scratch pair of Deechapol Puavaranukroh/Pakkapon Teeraratsakul 15-21, 21-5, 21-17 in 56 minutes to put Denmark on the brink of a historic semi-final.

Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul then stepped up to halt Denmark’s charge, dragging Thailand back into contention by taking the first game 21–17 against Magnus Johannesen, before opening up an 8–3 lead in the second to win 21-17, 21-12 in 45 minutes.

The second doubles tie turned out to be the decider as Mathias Christiensen/Daniel Lundgaard played their hearts out in their first encounter against Thai’s world No.55 Chaloempon Charoenkitamorn/Worrapol Thongsa- Johannesen.

The Danish pair controlled the first game, winning 21-13, but faced resistance later before sealing the second game 21-17. This victory secured the tie and sent the home crowd into a frenzy, marking their 8th semifinal appearance since 1990.

FRANCE 3–0 JAPAN

Fresh from eliminating 14-time champions Indonesia in the group stage, the French swept six-time champions Japan 3–0 in a performance that confirmed their status as the most exciting story of the 2026 Thomas Cup.

Christo Popov, ranked world number four, delivered the opening blow against Kodai Naraoka in a composed and clinical display, controlling key rallies with sharp attacking intent and unerring precision. Christo eventually wrapped up the tussle 21–17, 21–17 in straight games to send the French bench into disbelief and hand their nation the lead.

Alex Lanier then doubled France’s advantage against Yushi Tanaka in the second singles, taking the first game 21–15. Lanier then raced to a 14–9 lead in the second before closing out a 21–17 win, leaving Japan on the brink of elimination.

Toma Junior Popov stepped up, entrusted with sealing France’s first semifinals, taking on Koki Watanabe. Watanabe mounted a spirited fightback in the second game, clawing back from a significant deficit to reach 16–17 and threaten a decider. But Popov remained cool under pressure, refusing to yield and closed out a 23–21 finish to complete a stunning 3–0 sweep and write France into Thomas Cup history.

It was the first time the nation had ever reached the semi-finals — and India awaits on Saturday.

SEMI-FINALS PREVIEW — SATURDAY, MAY 2

Asia’s two remaining powerhouses, China and India, enter Saturday’s semi-finals as strong favourites to contest Sunday’s final. The question is whether Denmark’s home advantage or France’s extraordinary momentum can prevent an all-Asian finale for the first time since 2016.

China vs Denmark

With 11 titles already secured and a 12th firmly in their sights, China arrive at the semi-finals as the most complete team in Horsens: deep in singles, formidable in doubles and ruthless in the big moments. The return of world number one Shi Yu Qi from illness adds yet another dimension to an already fearsome lineup that includes reigning All England champion Li Shi Feng and world number one doubles pair Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang.

Denmark will throw everything they have at China on Saturday night. With Anders Antonsen in the form of his life, Horsens is rallying the home squad to dream again. China, however, have not been troubled once throughout the entire tournament. Denmark will need their finest night to stop them.

France vs India

French stars Christo Popov, Toma Junior Popov and Alex Lanier have been exceptional throughout, delivering the two biggest upsets of the tournament in successive rounds. Their doubles pair of Eloi Adam/Leo Rossi have risen magnificently, having scalped Indonesia’s world number nine pair in the group stage. France are not merely making numbers anymore.

But India, the 2022 champions and carrying the wounds from their quarter-final exit at China’s hands in 2024, are in no mood to let the opportunity of regaining their 2022 glory slip by. Lakshya Sen is playing with authority, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty remain the world’s best doubles pair, and tournament revelation Ayush Shetty has announced himself at the highest level. India have the depth and the firepower, but France will bring belief and energy.

Results – Quarter-Finals (May 1, Session 2)

Denmark bt Thailand 3–1

France bt Japan 3–0

Semi-Finals — Saturday, May 2

China vs Denmark

France vs India

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