After BMW celebrated a 20th overall victory at the 24h Nürburgring (GER) last year, attention is now fully focused on the next edition of the classic endurance race. The 49th edition of the ‘Eifel Marathon’ will take place on 5th/6th June 2021.

The six-hour qualifying race will be held already this coming Sunday. The BMW teams ROWE Racing, Schubert Motorsport and Walkenhorst Motorsport, accompanied by the BMW Junior Team, will once again ensure a strong BMW M6 GT3 presence on the grid this year. Numerous BMW works drivers will also be in action again.

ROWE Racing celebrated overall victory with the #99 BMW M6 GT3 in 2020. Nick Catsburg (NED) and Nick Yelloly (GBR) were part of that driver line-up and will be back with the team this year, joined now by their BMW works team-mates John Edwards (USA) and Philipp Eng (AUT). The BMW M6 GT3 formerly known as #99 will compete as #1.

BMW works drivers Connor De Phillippi (USA), Martin Tomczyk (GER), Sheldon van der Linde (RSA) and Marco Wittmann (GER) will be competing in the ROWE Racing #98 BMW M6 GT3.

The Schubert Motorsport team will also be taking on the challenges of the 24-hour race on the Nürburgring Nordschleife in 2021. In the #20 BMW M6 GT3 for the team, BMW works drivers Jesse Krohn (FIN) and Jens Klingmann (GER) will be sharing driving duties with Stef Dusseldorp (NED) and Alexander Sims (GBR). Walkenhorst Motorsport is one of the most renowned teams on the Nordschleife.

The #100 Walkenhorst BMW M6 GT3 will be driven by Henry Walkenhorst, Friedrich von Bohlen, Jörg Breuer and Andreas Ziegler (all GER). Christian Krognes (NOR), David Pittard (GBR) and Ben Tuck (GBR) will share duties in the #101 car and Mario von Bohlen (GER), Sami-Matti Trogen (FIN), Jörg Müller (GER) and Jakub Giermaziak (POL) will be racing for the team in the #102 BMW M6 GT3.

The BMW Junior Team will be taking its next step at this year’s 24h Nürburgring. Dan Harper (GBR), Max Hesse (GER) and Neil Verhagen (USA) made a successful 24-hour debut on the Nordschleife in 2020. In the BMW M4 GT4, they celebrated victory in the SP8T class and finished 19th, as the best-placed team outside of the GT3 field.

The three BMW Juniors will be racing in the BMW M6 GT3 for the first time at this year’s endurance classic. Their line-up will be strengthened and supported by BMW works driver Augusto Farfus (BRA). The BMW Team RMG will be in charge of the car for this race.

Strong partners on the Nordschleife.

Strong, long-term partners will also be on board at the 49th edition of the 24h Nürburgring in 2021. These include Shell, Akrapovič, H&R, BMW M Performance Parts, soft trim, Puma, Riemensperger, CATL, iQOO and RoboMarkets.

Overview of driver line-ups

ROWE Racing, #1 BMW M6 GT3:

Nick Catsburg (NED)

John Edwards (USA)

Philipp Eng (AUT)

Nick Yelloly (GBR)

ROWE Racing, #98 BMW M6 GT3:

Connor De Phillippi (USA)

Martin Tomczyk (GER)

Sheldon van der Linde (RSA)

Marco Wittmann (GER)

Schubert Motorsport, #20 BMW M6 GT3:

Jesse Krohn (FIN)

Jens Klingmann (GER)

Alexander Sims (GBR)

Stef Dusseldorp (NED)

Walkenhorst Motorsport, #100 BMW M6 GT3:

Henry Walkenhorst (GER)

Friedrich von Bohlen (GER)

Jörg Breuer (GER)

Andreas Ziegler (GER)

Walkenhorst Motorsport, #101 BMW M6 GT3:

Christian Krognes (NOR)

David Pittard (GBR)

Ben Tuck (GBR)

tbd

Walkenhorst Motorsport, #102 BMW M6 GT3:

Mario von Bohlen (GER)

Sami-Matti Trogen (FIN)

Jörg Müller (GER)

Jakub Giermaziak (POL)

BMW Junior Team, #77 BMW M6 GT3:

Dan Harper (GBR)

Max Hesse (GER)

Neil Verhagen (USA)

Augusto Farfus (BRA)

Like this: Like Loading...