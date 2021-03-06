Sydney FC striker Bobô scored the first goal of his second coming in the A-League to cancel out Dylan Wenzel-Halls’ opener for Brisbane Roar in an entertaining 1-1 draw at Moreton Daily Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Brisbane looked good for all three points as Jamie Young produced a number of quality saves throughout the opening 70 minutes of play but Bobô made his presence felt off the bench in the second half to level the scores as the Sky Blues avoided a third loss on the bounce.

There were chances aplenty down both ends throughout the first half, with Young and Andrew Redmayne producing contrasting goalkeeping performances which proved the difference at the break.

Young tipped a pair of Sky Blue strikes past either post with diving saves throughout the first half to keep Brisbane’s sheet clean at half-time, while Redmayne’s spill from Wenzel-Halls’ shot from outside of the box gifted the hosts a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute of play.

