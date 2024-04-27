Sydney FC are into an unprecedented seventh consecutive Liberty A-League Grand Final after a 1-1 draw with Central Coast saw Ante Juric’s side secure a 2-1 aggregate win over the Mariners at Leichhardt Oval.

Ante Juric’s Sky Blues broke the deadlock in front of a packed crowd at Leichhardt Oval in the 30th minute when Mackenzie Hawkesby curled the ball home from inside the box.

Somewhat against the run of play the Mariners then pulled themselves level just before half time when Rola Badawiya got the better of two Sydney defenders in the box before slotting her effort beyond Jada Whyman to make it 1-1 on the day and 2-1 on aggregate.

For more, please click on https://aleagues.com.au/news/aleague-women-semi-final-sydney-fc-central-coast-mariners-grand-final-match-report-highlights-hawkesby/

#AFF

#FootballAustralia

#ALeague

#SydneyFC

Like this: Like Loading...