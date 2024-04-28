Vietnam Under-23 head coach Hoang Anh Tuan said that the team has ‘improved in terms of expertise, technique, and especially competitive spirit’ even though they were stopped by Iraq in the quarterfinals of the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024.

At the Al Janoub Stadium, Ali Jasim’s penalty in the 64th minute separated the two sides as Vietnam then suffered a red card to Nguyen Manh Hung later in the game.

“Even though the team received a penalty and then a red card at the end of the match, we played aggressively until the last moment,” said Anh Tuan.

“We can see that the team has improved in terms of expertise, technique, and especially competitive spirit. I’m happy about this.”

#AFF

#AFC

#VFF

Like this: Like Loading...