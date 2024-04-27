Parading its strongest line-up, China started off its Thomas Cup campaign on a strong note after thrashing Australia 5-0 in their Group A at the Chengdu Hi-tech Industrial Development Zone (CDHT) Sports Centre.

The hosts were not taking any chances, fielding its top stars world No.2 Shi Yuqi and sixth-ranked Li Shi Feng in the first two singles along with top pairs, world No.1 Liang Wei Keng/Wang Chang and world No.8 Liu Yu Chen/Ou Xuan Yi.

It took the Chinese team 91 minutes to seal the match 3-0 before Liu Guang Zu and Liu/Ou completed a 5-0 win for the hosts.

In the other Group A tie, Korea beat Canada 5-0.

Earlier in Group A, five-time champion Malaysia opened up their campaign with a convincing 5-0 win over Hong Kong China, with Lee Zii Jia, doubles pair Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik and Leong Jun Hao sealing the tie 3-0 before doubles pair Goh Sze/Nur Izzuddin and youngster Justin Hoh stepped in to complete the rout.

In Group C, 14-time champion Indonesia, led by Anthony Sinisuka Ginting, overcame England 5-0 while defending champions India, were dragged until the fourth tie before confirming their 4-1 win over Thailand, who had opened account through Kunlavut Vitidsarn who downed Prannoy H.S.

World No.1 Viktor Axelsen led Denmark to a 5-0 win over Algeria in 116 minutes.

In the Uber Cup, India, led by Ashmita Chaliha, dropped a tie before eventually overcoming Canada 4-1 in Group A encounter.

The three top favourites, China, Korea and Japan were all through with 5-0 wins over Singapore (5-0), Mexico (5-0) and Uganda 5-0 respectively.

Indonesia, powered by singles star Gregoria Mariska Tunjung, thrashed Hong Kong China 5-0 to take the second spot in Group C.

RESULTS

THOMAS CUP

(Saturday 27 April)

Group A: Korea bt Canada 5-0

Group A: China bt Australia 5-0

Group C: Indonesia bt England 5-0

Group C: India bt Thailand 4-1

Group D: Malaysia bt Hong Kong, China 5-0

Group D: Denmark bt Algeria 5-0

UBER CUP

Saturday 27 April

Group A: China bt Singapore 5-0

Group A: India bt Canada 4-1

Group C: Japan bt Uganda 5-0

Group C: Indonesia bt Hong Kong, China 5-0

Group D: Korea bt Mexico 5-0

Group D: Denmark bt United States 5-0

For details on schedules and results, click here: https://bwf.tournamentsoftware.com/sport/matches.aspx?id=6F316812-3674-4E44-B5A5-7770D9FFEAE3

