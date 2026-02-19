WorldSBK will enter a new multi-year collaboration that will see Brembo become the Championship’s Innovation Partner, a partnership grounded in engineering excellence and the distinctive character of production-based racing.

WorldSBK racing is defined by machines that originate as road-going motorcycles before being refined for elite racing. In this context, braking is one of the most decisive performance factors, shaping lap times, racecraft and consistency, and making WorldSBK a uniquely relevant platform for technological development.

For Brembo, a global leader in high-performance braking systems with motorsport at the core of its heritage, WorldSBK offers a powerful laboratory where innovation can be tested under extreme conditions.

Brembo’s presence will be visible across WorldSBK events from the start of the 2026 season, including technical activations for fans, aligning the brand closely with the Championship’s Pure Motorsport positioning.

For WorldSBK, welcoming Brembo as Official Innovation Partner strengthens its identity as the home of authentic, production-based racing where what happens on track remains directly relevant to riders everywhere.

Mauro Piccoli, Brembo Chief Marketing Officer

“Racing has always been part of Brembo’s identity. Partnering with WorldSBK means strengthening a shared passion for speed, control and excellence. Here, every braking gesture matters and every detail helps shape tomorrow’s technologies. We are excited to work alongside WorldSBK to continue inspiring riders and enthusiasts through delivering innovative, best-in-class solutions.”

Gregorio Lavilla, WorldSBK Executive Director

“WorldSBK represents the closest link between racing and the road. By welcoming Brembo as Innovation Partner, we reinforce the technical relevance of the Championship and underline how developments born in competition continue to shape the future of production motorcycles.”

