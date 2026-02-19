Audi Sport’s first-ever high-performance plug-in hybrid: 470 kW (639 PS) of system output, optional top speed of 285 km/h, and day-to-day driving more than 80 km on electric power alone in the city

World-first quattro with Dynamic Torque Control in the rear transaxle brings handling to a new level

Unmistakably RS: wider body work, darkened Matrix LED headlights, RS sport exhaust system and bold interior details



The new Audi RS 5 is Audi Sport’s first high-performance plug-in hybrid (PHEV) – with real RS DNA and the highly-tuned hybrid-technology to match. Whether carving canyons, running highway marathons, or gliding through town on electric power – the RS 5 masters any situation with agility and impressive precision.

It covers an extremely wide spread of driving dynamics – from comfortable every-day companion to potent performer. For the first time at Audi Sport, the powertrain pairs a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 outputting 375 kW (510 PS) and a 130 kW electric motor12. They are joined by bespoke RS sport suspension with twin-valve shock absorbers and a completely new quattro drivetrain with Dynamic Torque Control, enabling electromechanical torque vectoring at the rear as a world first.

The new center differential has a preload to always remain partially locked, managing longitudinal torque distribution. Transverse torque distribution at the rear is provided by a new differential that can shift torque between the wheels in milliseconds. The result: exceptionally agile, composed, and effortless driving.

“The A5 model series’ new pinnacle is our first high-performance plug-in hybrid. Our newly developed quattro drivetrain with Dynamic Torque Control is the world’s first electro mechanical torque vectoring system in a production car. The sophisticated technical interplay between combustion engine and electric power brings performance and efficiency together in a new way at Audi. Customers can experience both peak sportiness and every-day comfort,” says Audi CEO Gernot Döllner.

Rolf Michl, Managing Director of Audi Sport adds: “The RS 5 and its innovative drive concept mark the beginning of a new era for our RS models. They bring a new level of dynamics to the driving characteristics our customers love and further improve day-to-day use value thanks to all-electric driving and innovative technologies. A new interpretation of the true RS experience.”

The Audi RS 5 delivers motorsport performance for the road. Measuring around nine centimeters wider than the base-model A5 at both ends with flared fenders, it has a muscular stance. The three-dimensional Singleframe with a honey-comb grille and Air Curtains to control airflow dominate the front.

At the rear, the aerodynamic diffuser and the RS sport exhaust system’s matte oval tailpipes ensure a sporty finish. Both during the day and at night, the darkened Matrix LED headlightsand their digital day-time-running-light signature in a checkered-flag design reinforce the car’s purposeful appearance.

The high-performance PHEV is the first production RS model to feature a modular electrified powertrain: quattro with Dynamic Torque Control. At its heart are an improved 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6, an electric motor outputting 130 kW, the hybridized eight-speed gearbox, and a completely new rear transaxle with electro mechanical torque vectoring – a world first in a production model.

An actuator, overdrive gears, and a differential combine to intelligently transfer torque between the rear wheels. They do so almost fully variably and depending on the driving situation. A control unit recalculates optimal torque distribution between the rear wheel every 5 milliseconds – a frequency of 200 Hz. The torque vectoring system then immediately and precisely implements it. Put simply, electro mechanical torque vectoring is the invisible maestro conducting an orchestra of performance and making sure customers experience driving fun and safety like never before.

The accurate interplay between all suspension components defines the driving characteristics of the Audi RS 5. The standouts: optimized and RS-specific front and rear axles, RS sport suspension with innovative twin-valve shock absorbers, RS-tuned steering, large 20-inch and 21-inch wheels shod in specifically tailored tires, and powerful steel or ceramic brakes. The twin-valve technology allows the shock absorbers to provide both a very comfortable ride and an extremely sporty driving experience. It noticeably reduces pitch and roll, and means the dampers respond very quickly to changing road conditions.

The optional Audi Sport package for the new RS 5 Avant2 and RS 5 Sedan1 is the epitome of sportiness. It adds exclusive elements like bespoke, dynamic front and rear bumpers as well as two-tone diamond-cut phantom black 21-inch wheels with matte accents. An RS sport exhaust system and the raised top speed of 285 km/h ensure even more performance. The exclusive interior features contrast stitching in Serpentine green and brass for the first time. The package also offers a broad range of customization options, including Bedford green metallic paint. RS ceramic brakes with bronze-colored calipers and carbon camouflage elements complete the look.

The new Audi driving experience function is standard equipment. It enables users to view detailed analysis of the routes driven, displayed on the 14.5-inch MMI touch display. At the racetrack, they can also analyze and store sector times. When using the drive select mode RS torque rear, the system also offers statistics such as the drift angle achieved.In Germany, the Audi RS 5 Sedan1 with 470 kW of system output is available at a starting price of 106.200 euros while the RS 5 Avant2 starts at 107.850 euros.

The new models are built in Neckarsulm, Germany. The order books for European buyers open in the first quarter of 2026, and deliveries are expected to commence Summer 2026.

Like this: Like Loading...