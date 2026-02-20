From digital creator to Formula E driver for a day: Max Klymenko steps into the world of elite electric racing

Simulator training, technical briefings and a timed track session on the Jeddah Corniche Circuit

A first-hand look at the intensity, complexity and modern identity of Formula E

Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson produced the standout moment of the Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais Trophée EDF, taking almost a second off the world short track 800m record with 1:54.87* at the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting in Liévin on Thursday (19).

The Briton followed the pacemaker through 200m in 26.47 and 400m in 55.56, and she was out alone by herself soon after. Switzerland’s Audrey Werro tried to go with her, but Hodgkinson continued to extend her lead.

By 600m, reached in 1:25.06, she was away and clear. She stretched away on the final lap and crossed the line in 1:54.87, a 0.95-second improvement on the previous world short track record set by Slovenia’a Jolanda Ceplak on 3 March 2002 – the day Hodgkinson was born.

“Thank you for the amazing crowd,” said the 23-year-old, who opened her season last weekend with a 1:56.33 run at the UK Indoor Championships. “I could hear you all the way around.”

*Subject to the usual ratification procedure

