A trophy at the inaugural round of a new racing series: With the TCR South America, the globally successful TCR category is also starting in South America for the first time. With four race cars, Audi was the most popular brand in the field alongside Honda. Team Cobra Racing achieved the best result for the four rings in the first race at Interlagos. Rodrigo Baptista had started fourth in an Audi RS 3 LMS on the Grand Prix circuit in São Paulo, Brazil. On the ninth of 13 laps, the Brazilian overtook the Honda driver in front of him, José Sapag, to finish third. The new race series combines different race distances over the course of the season. After two sprints at the start, a 160-kilometer endurance race is on the calendar in Curitiba on July 25.

Club racing successes at the start of the season: Max Frederik Gruhn returns from the season opener of the Spezial Tourenwagen Trophy with two trophies. The privateer driver took second place in his class in the first race at Oschersleben with the Audi RS 3 LMS and won his classification in the second sprint.

In the team standings, BF Motorsport is second and equal on points with championship leader Target Competition. The second half of the season starts in Imola in a month’s time. 26 drivers have already scored points in the current season. This makes TCR Italy one of the strongest national TCR racing series worldwide.

He started the second race with a reversed grid for the top eight drivers from the fourth rowand improved to fourth place. Pursuer Nicola Baldan in a Hyundai pushed the Audi RS 3 LMS wide on the last lap, but received a penalty for this, so that the Audi privateer retained his fourth place. With his BF Motorsport team, Brigliadori had come to Vallelunga with a two-point lead and departs with a seven-point credit ahead of Hyundai driver Antti Buri.

Exciting battle at the season’s halfway point in Italy: Eric Brigliadori extended his lead in the standings at the third of six TCR Italy events. The Italian privateer secured pole position for the first of two sprints by a margin of 48 thousandths of a second in the Audi RS 3 LMS at Vallelunga. In the first race, the rookie driver used his starting position to take a clear lead. Even a safety car phase did not faze him and he won by 5.6 seconds on the track near Rome.