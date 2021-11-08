The Football Association of Brunei Darussalam (FABD) has informed the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) today that they will be withdrawing from the upcoming AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 Qualification Round match due to complications caused by the pandemic on the team’s preparations.

Pengiran Haji Matusin Bin Pengiran Haji Matasan, President, Brunei Darussalam said, “We are really disappointed that our National Team is unable to compete in the upcoming AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 Qualification Round taking place in Singapore. The pandemic has, unfortunately, had far-reaching effects on our team’s preparations for the tournament and while all efforts have been put forth to resolve the difficulties, it proved to be too complicated at this late juncture. We wish AFF all the success for the upcoming tournament and look forward to joining the competition once again in the next edition.”

AFF President, Major General Khiev Sameth, said, “We are saddened to receive the news but fully understand and empathise with FABD on their difficulties. We know that our ASEAN region has been hard hit by the pandemic and are all striving to overcome the challenges in various ways. While we will miss seeing the Brunei National Team in action this year, we know they will come back stronger than before and look forward to their participation in the future.”

Brunei Darussalam was scheduled to play against Timor Leste in the Qualification Round in Singapore on 1 December 2021.

With this withdrawal, Timor Leste will now join Thailand, Singapore, Myanmar and the Philippines in Group A in the main draw which commences on 5 December 2021 at the National Stadium at Singapore

Sports Hub.

#AFF

#ASC2020

#EmergingStrongerTogether

Like this: Like Loading...