Defending champions Buriram United are sitting pretty at the top of 2022/23 Revo Thai League 1 where they have opened up a nine-point advantage over second-placed True Bangkok United.

After 19 matches into the season, Buriram have amassed 49 points – nine points ahead of Bangkok United.

The northeastern side is 13 points in front of third-placed Chonburi FC.

And this week, Buriram remained undefeated when they picked up a point on the road following their fabulous 4-4 draw against Muang Thong United at the Thunder Dome Stadium.

The home team took a 3-0 lead in just over half an hour with a brace from Eric Omondi (2nd and 31st minute) and Poramet Arjvirai in the 12th minute.

The half ended 3-1 for Muang Thong United when Suphanat Muenta pulled a goal back for Buriram in the 37th minute.

But while Omondi managed to complete his hattrick two minutes after the restart, Buriram staged a magnificent fightback to draw level through Peeradon Chamratsamee (57th minute), Lonsana Doumbouya (79th) and Teerathon Bumnmathan (83rd).

2022/23 REVO THAI LEAGUE 1

RESULTS

PT Prachuap FC 3-1 Chonburi FC

Khon Kaen United 1-0 Port FC

Nong Bua Pitchaya 1-1 Nakhon Ratchasima FC

Lamphun Warrior 3-0 Pathum United

Police Tero 1-0 Ratchaburi FC

Bangkok United 3-0 Sukhothai FC

Lampang 0-0 Chiangrai United

Muang Thong United 4-4 Buriram

