The route was full of steep, technical and spectacular coastal trails that pushed the riders to their limits – the riders mastered a total of 265 km with 6100 meters of climbing.

Some of the world’s best riders from 30 countries competed, among them 2021 World Champion Andreas Seewald (GER), the current Cape Epic champions Georg Egger (GER) and Lukas Baum (GER), as national champions like Martin Stosek (CZE), Wout Alleman (BEL) and Hans Becking (NED).

After four tough days of racing it was once again Georg Egger (GER), winner of the 2022 Mediterranean Epic, who proved to be the strongest, riding to solo victory in the general classification.

In the women’s race, Luisa Daubermann (GER) was the surprise of this year’s Mediterranean Epic. She rode a flawless race without faltering and claimed the victory in the overall classification.

Results – Elite Men Results – Elite Women 1| Georg Egger (GER) 1| Luisa Daubermann (GER) 2| Krzystof Lukasik (POL) 2| Janina Angela Wust (SUI) 3| Martin Martin Stošek (CZE) 3| Monica Yuliana Calderón Martinez (COL)

STAGE 4 – MEN STAGE 4 – WOMEN 1. Pawel Bernas (POL) – 01:55:13 1. LUISA DAUBERMANN (GER) 02:22:25 2. Vinzent Dorn (GER) 01:55:21 2. JANINA ANGELA WUST (SUI) 02:25:20 3. Wout Allemann (BEL) 01:55:22 3. EMILLY JOHNSTON (CAN) 02:27:16

