● Team Cahya Mata to feature four elite Malaysian national women track cyclists led by Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri

● Piala Cahya Mata 2026 to cover all 13 states and the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur

● Over RM700,000 in prize money up for grabs across state and national levels, with approximately 11,200 players and officials expected nationwide

Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad (“Cahya Mata”)through its wholly-owned subsidiary Cahya Mata Cement Sdn Bhd (“Cahya Mata Cement”), today unveiled Team Cahya Mata, a professional women’s track cycling team comprising Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri, Aliana Azizan, Anis Rosidi and Amber Yong.



Led by Nurul Izzah, currently ranked world No. 14 and a two-time Asian Championship gold medallist, the team represents some of Malaysia’s most promising talents in track cycling today. Most recently, Nurul Izzah clinched a bronze medal in the Keirin event at the Japan Track Cup 1 & 2.



This collaboration will span over the next three years, as the athletes compete as “Team Cahya Mata” at the highest levels of international track cycling, leading up to the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. This initiative represents a bold step in Cahya Mata’s wider brand elevation journey, showcasing its dedication to performance and resilience.



At the same event, Cahya Mata also launched Piala Cahya Mata 2026, a community football tournament open to male, non-professional Malaysian players.The dual initiative reflects Cahya Mata’s commitment to using sports as a platform for youth development, healthy lifestyles, and community building.



Following the strong response to the inaugural Cahya Mata Football Cup in Kuching last year, Cahya Mata is expanding the tournament nationwide through Piala Cahya Mata 2026, which will run from July to November 2026.



Held in a league format, the tournament will take place concurrently across Malaysia with state champions advancing to a knockout stage before the Grand Finals in Kuching.



Open exclusively to Malaysian male citizens aged 16 to 35, the tournament is designed to provide a competitive platform for non-professional grassroots players. Teams may also field up to five players above the age of 35 to encourage mentorship and skills transfer between generations.



In total, over RM700,000 in prize money will be awarded throughout the tournament, with the national champion taking home RM100,000 and each state level winning team receiving RM20,000.



The tournament is expected to attract approximately 11,200 players and team officials nationwide.



Registration for Piala Cahya Mata 2026 is now open with the tournament scheduled to officially kick off in July 2026.]. To encourage wider participation nationwide, there will be no registration fees for participating teams.



Beyond competition, Piala Cahya Mata 2026 is designed to provide a positive and healthy environment for young Malaysians. In collaboration with the relevant authorities, , the tournament will incorporate drug awareness programmes and random drug screening throughout the competition.



Dato Sri Sulaiman Abdul Rahman Taib, Group Managing Director of Cahya Mata, said: “Piala Cahya Mata 2026 is about more than football. We believe sport is one of the most powerful tools to steer young Malaysians towards a healthy, drug-free life. Through this tournament, we hope to bring communities together while creating more opportunities for local talent to compete and grow.”

Through both initiatives, Cahya Mata reaffirms its commitment to sports as a meaningful platform for youth development and community building.

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