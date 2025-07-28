LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 27: Race winner Nick Cassidy of New Zealand and Jaguar TCS Racing, Second placed Nyck de Vries of the Netherlands and Mahindra Racing, Third placed Sebastien Buemi of Switzerland and Envision Racing and James Barclay, Team Director of Jaguar TCS Racing, on the podium during the London E-Prix, Round 16 of the 2025 FIA Formula E World Championship at ExCel London on July 27, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Simon Galloway/LAT Images for Formula E)

Nick Cassidy won Round 16 of the 2025 Marvel Fantastic Four London E-Prix, securing his third consecutive win and the fifth victory in six races for Jaguar TCS Racing, with Nyck de Vries and Pascal Wehrlein finishing second and third

Newly-crowned World Champion Oliver Rowland retired from the race after a crash

Porsche secured both the FIA Teams’ and inaugural FIA Manufacturers’ World Championships

Nick Cassidy signed off his last race for Jaguar TCS Racing in style with a double-win to take second in the FIA Drivers’ World Championship after a dominant Round 16 at a packed Excel London, while Porsche sealed both the FIA Teams’ and FIA Manufacturers’ World Championship titles.

The New Zealander had scored only one point from the first six races of the 2024/25 season, but this win – from lights-to-flag – saw him bag a consecutive hat-trick of victories.

That also made it five wins in six for Jaguar TCS Racing on the weekend that both he and Team Principal James Barclay leave the outfit, the latter after overseeing the brand’s return to World Championship motorsport and all 127 of their Formula E races to date.

Cassidy crossed the line 13.5 seconds ahead of Mahindra Racing’s Nyck de Vries – the second-largest winning margin in Formula E history, and only António Félix da Costa has won three in a row before. Another second spot for de Vries helped Mahindra Racing seal a best Teams’ standings finish of fourth since the 2017/18 season.

Sebastien Buemi (Envision Racing) followed up a Jakarta podium with third, up from 19th on the grid at the outset. Jake Dennis (Andretti Formula E Team) came home fourth, with Mitch Evans (Jaguar TCS Racing) following in fifth – a five-second penalty for speeding under Full Course Yellow conditions costing him the second place he’d secured on-track.

Both Nissans had to finish in the top four to have a chance of beating Porsche to the Teams’ and Manufacturers’ titles, but it wasn’t to be despite champion Oliver Rowland attempting to lead the charge. Contact with Nico Mueller on Lap 16 ended both his and the Andretti driver’s races. Rowland was on hand though to be crowned Drivers’ World Champion and soak up the adulation of a sold-out home crowd, having taken the honours back in Berlin.

That meant Porsche has secured maiden Teams’ and Manufacturers’ World Championship titles, with Jaguar TCS Racing also beating Nissan to second in both the Teams’ and Manufacturers’ standings.

Nick Cassidy, No. 37, Jaguar TCS Racing, said:

“Honestly I love racing in this place! It’s not been that kind to me in the last few years, but this weekend it’s absolutely delivered. When this stadium is packed full of people it’s a pleasure to race here and it’s great for Formula E. Also, it’s my last race for the team, again I’ve had the best car today, and this one is 100% for them. When the tyres are working well, when the car’s perfect, everything becomes efficient. For sure it wasn’t easy at the start to keep the lead, but I think between Mitch [Evans] and myself we could manage that well. I’m gutted for him, to have had a one-two would have been perfect.”

Nyck de Vries, No, 21, Mahindra Racing, said:

“It was certainly a very challenging race. Obviously Nick [Cassidy] didn’t want to get too down on energy versus everyone behind, so he was making sure he stayed on the same energy as us and that resulted in a little bit of a concertina effect behind us. I’m very pleased to bring home another podium and give P4 to our team, because they’ve done an incredible job. To consider that last year we qualified last on merit, and we’ve come back from such a long way – finishing fourth in the championship here this year is a great effort, so I’m very proud of everyone at Mahindra.”

Sébastien Buemi, No. 15, Envision Racing, said:

“In the end it was important to not get caught up in those incidents, I think I was lucky enough to make sure I was avoiding them well. I saved quite a bit of energy at the beginning and that basically allowed me to take the ATTACK MODE properly. So in the end I’m very happy with that, it’s good for the Teams’ Championship, and it’s good when you have a bad qualifying like that to finish and score some good points.”

MIKÄ HAKKINEN, SOPHIE ELLIS-BEXTOR AND RICHARD HAMMOND LEAD A STAR-STUDDED SEASON FINALE

The 2025 Marvel Fantastic Four London E-Prix attracted a host of celebrities from the world of music, sport and screen, including Finnish Two-time F1 World Champion, Mikä Hakkinen, actor Lucien Laviscount, and DJ and Producer, Sigala, plus chart topping UK artists Pixie Lott and Rizzle Kicks who headlined the event.

Other notable names include: Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Richard Hammond, Sabrina Elba, Fraser James, Ben Spencer, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Troy The Magician,

FORMULA E CHAMPIONS SUSTAINABILITY AT MARVEL FANTASTIC FOUR LONDON E-PRIX

FIA Girls on Track hosted 120 young women, promoting empowerment and education, with participants attending workshops, gaming, listening to career talks and experiencing a Pit Lane Walk.

As part of the series’ community engagement and social sustainability strategy, Formula E supported the Change Please Foundation in London with a donation of €25,000 to refit and mobilise a newly donated ULEZ-compliant bus. Change Please Foundation is an award-winning social enterprise that empowers people experiencing homelessness by providing training, employment and wraparound support.

OTHER CHAMPIONSHIP NEWS THIS WEEK

FIA and Formula E this week signed a landmark extension to power the Formula E World Championship for another 10 years. The multi-year agreement secured the rights to the FIA Formula E World Championship for an additional term of 10 years from 2038, when the current agreement ends. The extension unlocks long-term growth and investment opportunities for the world’s premier electric motorsport championship.

Formula E fused motorsport and superpowers this week with The Fantastic Four: First Steps as the Official Race Title Partner of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season finale.

Formula E also announced that it is the first-ever sport certified to BSI’s Net Zero Pathway, reaffirming its leadership position in sustainability in world sport, while setting a new global benchmark for credible climate action.

